"This is abhorrent" - Riley Gaines slams clash between San Jose State University & CSU as female player who raised her voice receives a death threat

Social activist Riley Gaines has come out in full support of San Jose State University volleyball player Brooke Slusser. Slusser had spoken out against the participation of her teammate Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly a transgender person, for which she has been receiving death threats.

Gaines took to her social media account to express her support for Brooke Slusser, as she slammed San Jose State University for allegedly ignoring her plight and going ahead with the clash against Colorado State University. In her post on the X account [formerly Twitter], the 24-year-old former swimmer wrote,

" 'Tonight’s women’s volleyball match between SJSU and CSU will be monitored by droves of armed police after one of the San Jose players received a chilling death threat.'

Female athlete speaks up for fair play and receives death threat. This is abhorrent."

For the unversed, San Jose State University has been under severe criticism online for allowing Blaire Fleming to participate in college volleyball matches. On September 24, it was reported by Outkick that Fleming's teammate Slusser had given her support to the lawsuit filed against the NCAA, demanding the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports.

However, ever since this news has been out, Slusser has been subject to death threats. Due to this, extra security was called for when San Jose State University faced the Colorado State University for a women's volleyball match.

What led Riley Gaines to raise her voice amidst the ongoing volleyball matches

It all began with Riley Gaines' protest against the victory of San Jose State University against Fresno State in a women's volleyball match, which SJSU won by 9-0.

The NCAA swimmer turned social activist wrote on her X account [formerly Twitter]:

""It's probably not overly difficult to be 9-0 when you have a man on your team lol"

Gaines' protests didn't go unnoticed. Many colleges have forfeited their matches against San Jose State University, including Utah State University, University of Wyoming, Boise State University, etc. Utah State University had issued a press release that they would be officially boycotting the match to be held at San Jose State University on October 23.

An ecstatic Gaines wrote on her X account,

"This kind of unity is what I (and many others who have worked far longer than me) have been pushing for over the past two years. The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling, and it's a glorious sight."

Riley Gaines has been consistently raising her voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. The former NCAA swimmer came into the spotlight when she protested against the bias allegedly shown by the NCAA authorities towards transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. She was successful when World Aquatics decided to keep transgender swimmers out of elite women's events, including the World Championships and the Olympics.

