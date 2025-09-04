"This is how you deal with trans mob"- Riley Gaines supports Graham Linehan as he arrives at court wearing 'anti-trans board' following arrest

Swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines showed support for comedian Graham Linehan, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face trial for allegedly harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks on social media and damaging her mobile phone. Linehan arrived at court wearing a sandwich board-style sign that read on one side: “There’s no such thing as a ‘transgender child,” and on the other, “Keep men out of women’s sports”.Graham Linehan, the Irish writer known for creating sitcoms like Father Ted and The IT Crowd, was previously arrested on September 1, 2025, at London’s Heathrow Airport. He was detained by five armed officers under the Public Order Act. The arrest stemmed from three posts on X in relation to trans people. Following his arrest, Linehan was released on bail with the condition that he refrain from posting on X.Then, on Thursday, September 4, 2025, Linehan appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, facing trial for allegedly harassing a transgender activist on social media. The posts, made between 11 and 27 October 2024, were described by the prosecution as “oppressive” and “vindictive”.As he arrived wearing the sandwich board-style sign, Riley Gaines tweeted in support of the comedian as she wrote:“This is how Graham Linehan shows up for trial in the UK just days after being arrested in the London airport for posting &quot;offensive tweets&quot;. This is how you deal with the trans mob. Double down. We're cheering you on @Glinner.”The arrest over his online posts about transgender people has prompted backlash from some public figures and politicians, raising questions about free speech in the UK. Linehan has since announced plans to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest and imprisonment.Riley Gaines has previously shown her support for Graham LinehanRiley Gaines at Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 20, 2024 - Source: GettyRiley Gaines has been outspoken about her stance against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. She has become a leading voice on the issue since 2022, following her tie for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle event at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships with transgender athlete Lia Thomas.Gaines also posted on X the day after Linehan’s arrest:“I stand with @Glinner. Speak the truth with no apologies.”According to multiple reports, the first of the three posts leading to Linehan’s arrest read:“If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls”Another one was a picture of a trans-rights protest with the caption:“A photo you can smell.”“I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** them,” the third post.Meanwhile, Riley Gaines has previously been involved in a public spat with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who criticized Gaines for mocking a transgender female softball player and singling out individual athletes.