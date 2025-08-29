"Total emotional blackmail - Riley Gaines reacts to revelation of transgender athlete allegedly threatening to commit suicide

Swimmer-turned-social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the alleged threats made against a transgender athlete. The incident was revealed in an interview with Fox News by Lily Mullens, the then swimming team captain at Roanoke College, which is situated in Virginia.Gaines shared a video where Mullens revealed the incident that happened in 2023. During a discussion about the inclusion of trans swimmers in the women's team, the concerned athlete made threats to commit suicide, which the school administrators allegedly ignored.Gaines posted her thoughts on her X account, writing:&quot;Another trans-identifying man threatens to commit suicide if women don't let him trample their rights.Total emotional blackmail.&quot;Gaines had previously reacted to an incident from the same college in 2023, where a transgender swimmer was allowed to switch from the men's team to the women's team without any objection from the local administration. Gaines reacted to the situation by posting on her X account.&quot;A man at Roanoke college switched from the men's team to the women's team. The women's concerns and rights were ignored. Worse, they were punished. AG Miyares concludes the college violated the Virginia Human Rights Act. Another college goes down. Fantastic!&quot; she wrote.Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports since 2022. She campaigned against the alleged bias towards Lia Thomas, with whom she was tied fifth in the 200-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Championships in 2022.When Riley Gaines slammed the Governor of Minnesota over violent protests for transgender kidsRiley Gaines reacts to the Minnesota protest for trans kids [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines previously responded to a protest campaign in Minnesota, which was held allegedly in favor of transgender kids. Recently, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Margaret Flanagan, wore a T-shirt printed with the message, 'Protect Trans Kids.' The T-shirt also had a knife printed on it.Gaines responded by calling out Flanagan as she wrote on her X account:&quot;They constantly lecture about rhetoric inciting violence, then turn around and wear shirts with A KNIFE on them.&quot;&quot;Remarkable,&quot; she added.Riley Gaines previously called out the Illinois governor for his double standards on women's rights, highlighting a tweet he made against the US administration led by President Donald Trump.