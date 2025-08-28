"Wear shirts with a knife on them" - Riley Gaines lashes out at Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota after violent protest for transgender kids

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Margaret Flanagan for violently protesting for transgender kids. President Donald Trump's administration released the executive order on January 28, 2025. The administration stated that gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormones, or surgeries that help transgender individuals align with their gender identity, is child abuse. The statement was released a few years after Joe Biden's administration made clear that denying the care was against the law. The Minnesota state law protects transgender individuals, their families, and medical officers who provide gender-affirming care. The state law also stops the state agencies from cooperating with other states where providing gender-affirming care is punishable. Recently, the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Flanagan, showed her support towards gender-affirming care by donning a t-shirt that had &quot;Protect trans kids&quot; written over it. However, what caught the former collegiate swimmer's attention was the knife drawn on the t-shirt. Gaines, who has been a constant protester against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, took a jab at the Lieutenant Governor and wrote:&quot;They constantly lecture about rhetoric inciting violence, then turn around and wear shirts with A KNIFE on them.&quot;&quot;Remarkable,&quot; she added. Due to its backing for gender-affirming care, Minnesota is also known as a 'trans refuge' state.&quot;Who encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms&quot; - Riley Gaines criticizes Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, for protesting against President Donald Trump's law over transgender kids Riley Gaines at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo via Getty Images)Riley Gaines recently slammed the Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, for voicing his views against President Donald Trump. On the occasion of Women's Equality Day, JB Pritzker praised his administration for its efforts in promoting women's empowerment. Gaines then shared a previous tweet of the Governor, calling people to occupy the women's restroom to protest against President Trump's actions against transgender community. He said:&quot;As a protest against Trump's rescinding protections for trans kids, everyone should use the other gender's bathroom today! #protecttranskids&quot;Gaines called out the Governor of Illinois by writing:&quot;Ah, yes. The guy who encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms is now lecturing us on women's rights lol&quot;Gaines started to voice her opinion against the participation of transgender youth in women's sports after she was denied a fifth-place medal, which she tied with Lia Thomas at the NCAA Championships.