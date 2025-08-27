  • home icon
  • "Encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms" - Riley Gaines slams Illinois governor for protesting against President Donald Trump

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 27, 2025 03:42 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines criticizes Illinois governor for his stance against President Donald Trump [Image Source : Getty]

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently called out the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, for his stance against President Donald Trump. Pritzker recently praised the efforts of the Illinois administration under his leadership in the area of women empowerment.

Pritzker made a post on his X account [formerly Twitter], where he wished the state on the occasion of Women's Equality Day. The Illinois governor assured the women of Illinois that they would always have a 'champion in him' when it came to the protection of women's rights.

Gaines responded to the same by sharing a screenshot of Pritzker's old tweet against President Trump, where he called for people to occupy women's restrooms as a symbol of protest against the Trump administration's decisions against the transgender community. Pritzker had written in the X post,

"As a protest against Trump's rescinding protections for trans kids, everyone should use the other gender's bathroom today! #protecttranskids"

Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account,

"Ah, yes. The guy who encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms is now lecturing us on women's rights lol"
Riley Gaines had previously called out Democrat politician Sarah McBride over her protest against the US administration led by President Trump. McBride had called for Trump to 'keep his hands off women's rights'.

When Riley Gaines made her feelings known on Maine representative being censured

Riley Gaines speaks out in favour of Maine representative [Image Source: Getty]
Riley Gaines speaks out in favour of Maine representative [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines once expressed her thoughts on the state of Maine censuring Republican representative Laurel Libby from speaking or voting in the Maine House of Representatives. Libby had criticized the governor of Maine in February 2025 for not complying with President Trump's executive order on women's sports.

Gaines responded to the situation by sharing her thoughts on her X account. The retired swimmer wrote,

"A female representative in Maine lost her ability to vote and speak on the house floor for defending girls and women. No, this didn't happen in Afghanistan. It happened in America."
Interestingly, Libby refused to apologize for her statement. In her conversation with the media, she said,

"I will not apologize for speaking up for Maine girls who are having their voices silenced."

Riley Gaines had campaigned in support of the executive order issued by the US administration under Donald Trump, which effectively banned transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. President Trump also openly acknowledged Gaines' efforts towards women's sports.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
