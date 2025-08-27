"Encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms" - Riley Gaines slams Illinois governor for protesting against President Donald Trump

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently called out the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, for his stance against President Donald Trump. Pritzker recently praised the efforts of the Illinois administration under his leadership in the area of women empowerment.Pritzker made a post on his X account [formerly Twitter], where he wished the state on the occasion of Women's Equality Day. The Illinois governor assured the women of Illinois that they would always have a 'champion in him' when it came to the protection of women's rights.Gaines responded to the same by sharing a screenshot of Pritzker's old tweet against President Trump, where he called for people to occupy women's restrooms as a symbol of protest against the Trump administration's decisions against the transgender community. Pritzker had written in the X post,&quot;As a protest against Trump's rescinding protections for trans kids, everyone should use the other gender's bathroom today! #protecttranskids&quot;Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account,&quot;Ah, yes. The guy who encouraged perverted men to use girls' bathrooms is now lecturing us on women's rights lol&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out Democrat politician Sarah McBride over her protest against the US administration led by President Trump. McBride had called for Trump to 'keep his hands off women's rights'.When Riley Gaines made her feelings known on Maine representative being censuredRiley Gaines speaks out in favour of Maine representative [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines once expressed her thoughts on the state of Maine censuring Republican representative Laurel Libby from speaking or voting in the Maine House of Representatives. Libby had criticized the governor of Maine in February 2025 for not complying with President Trump's executive order on women's sports.Gaines responded to the situation by sharing her thoughts on her X account. The retired swimmer wrote,&quot;A female representative in Maine lost her ability to vote and speak on the house floor for defending girls and women. No, this didn't happen in Afghanistan. It happened in America.&quot;Interestingly, Libby refused to apologize for her statement. In her conversation with the media, she said,&quot;I will not apologize for speaking up for Maine girls who are having their voices silenced.&quot;Riley Gaines had campaigned in support of the executive order issued by the US administration under Donald Trump, which effectively banned transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. President Trump also openly acknowledged Gaines' efforts towards women's sports.