"This is very disrespectful"; "Crush Them In Paris!" - Fans react to Australian media taking a dig at Michael Phelps after the U.S. Olympic Trials

Michael Phelps recently exuded confidence in Team USA reigning over Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following the beef between the two nations. However, Australian media did not take the comments lightly, taking a jibe at the American star.

In an interview that had Cate Campbell as the main guest, it was the outspoken host Karl Stefanovic who got people talking with his disturbing comments.

Stefanovic continued the debate between the Australian and American swimming teams ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics as he labeled Michael Phelps, the 23-time Olympic champion, an “absolute tosser”.

Stefanovic, adding salt to the injury, claimed that Phelps was an angry athlete who had lost his personality. The journalist further claimed that the American swimming star had become boring.

"Well he’s angry he doesn’t have a proper haircut. Also, I just feel like he’s lost his personality. And they say that excessive bucket bombing does that to you," Stefanovic said.

"I mean Phelpsy’s probably not going to watch the swimming. He’ll probably be watching SpongeBob SquarePants at three in the morning. You know what I mean, rather than be participating in all this."

A snippet of the interview was shared on X by American swimming commentator Kyle Sockwell and fans couldn't hold themselves back from opining.

One disappointed fan explained how embarrassing it was to call Michael Phelps a ‘good swimmer’ despite his achievements:

"Imagine reducing Michael Phelps to “good swimmer” when he alone has accrued enough gold medals to equal a third of what your entire country has won in 128 years. Embarrassing."

"Hey @USASwimming!!! Crush Them In Paris!!!! Also is it time to come out of retirement and train for LA 28 @MichaelPhelps?"

"If anyone here is a “tosser” it’s this dude. He is still the most decorated Olympian of all time and overcame an even harder batter with his mental health."

"I have nothing personally against Cate Campbell, as she’s a fine swimmer in her own right. But she and I will win the same number of medals in Paris. And you won’t catch me talking crap about LITERALLY THE GREATEST SWIMMER EVER. Let’s go @TeamUSA !!!" a fan wrote.

"This is very disrespectful. Talking about a legend of this sport this way… embarrassing really," another one opined.

"It’s crazy Australia would say this about the best Olympic Swimmer in History. But there are used to losing to us soo…," wrote another fan.

Michael Phelps fires back at Australian swimmer Cate Campbell’s comments on Team USA ahead of Olympics

Michael Phelps responded to Australian Swimmer Cate Campbell’s comments on Team USA ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Michael Phelps was shown a video of the Aussie swimmer taking a jibe at American swimmers after Australia triumphed at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. In the video, the 32-year-old bragged about Australia beating the USA.

"Such, such, sore losers. Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America," Campbell said.

"There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I never hear that song again, it will be too soon. Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say. U.S., stop being sore losers."

Replying to Campbell’s comments, Michael Phelps noted that if anyone would make such comments about him, he would be pissed.

He added that they always talked negatively about him but he came out on top. He also urged Americans to keep pushing and perhaps, watching that video every day would motivate them to prove Australians wrong.

"If somebody said that to me, I would lose it. I would make them eat every word they just said about me," he said.

Meanwhile, Phelps will be present in Paris for the Olympic Games but this time around, he will don the commentator's hat. He was announced as a broadcaster for swimming competitions by NBCUniversal.