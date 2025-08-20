"This is my kind of weather"- USA's Cordell Tinch embraces tricky conditions at Lausanne Diamond League, joins elite ranks with statement win

American athlete Cordell Tinch overcame the rainy conditions to clinch a victory at the Lausanne Diamond League on Wednesday, August 20. His victory was even more impressive, considering the run time of under 13 seconds (12.98 seconds) he clocked during the men's 110m hurdles finals event.

This was Tinch's third instance of breaking the 13-second barrier in a 110m hurdles race, and with this, he joined an elite list of those with the fastest times under 13 seconds in the event. The list is led by his American counterpart, Grant Holloway, who has achieved this feat a staggering 13 times in his career.

In Lausanne, Tinch defeated several prominent hurdlers such as Jamal Britt and Trey Cunningham, who eventually finished in the second and third positions in 13.13 and 13.19 seconds, respectively. Speaking about his victory in the wet conditions of the track, the 25-year-old shared that his race was great and the weather was quite suitable for him. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I felt great though the warmup, this is my kind of weather! This result feels great."

Notably, Cordell Tinch has also registered some impressive performances in his other Diamond League events this season. He won the promotion 110m hurdles event in Silesia and also clinched top podium finishes in Xiamen and Shanghai. Tinch's other notable results include second-place finishes in Rome and Monaco.

Cordell Tinch made his feelings known on winning the 110m hurdles at Silsia Diamond League

Cordell Tinch shared his thoughts on winning the 110m hurdles event at the Silesia Diamond League, where he also defeated the likes of Grant Holloway on August 16. Speaking in an interview after his race, Tinch shared that he is quite confident coming into the 2025 season and believes immensely in his skills and capabilities.

The American further remarked that the victory was even tougher with Holloway competing beside him. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I competed well, I ran well. Coming into this year, it is just a lot of confidence that I got. In the US it is sometimes hard to find yourself with all those fast hurdlers. But my mindset this year is: I am the best. In a field like that with Grant Holloway, you got to take on those wins and build on that. It is always tough with Grant next to you."

Cordell Tinch also had an impressive performance at the US Outdoor Nationals earlier this month, where he finished second just behind Ja'Kobe Tharp.

