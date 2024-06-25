"This made me SOB. This girl went through hell to get here"-Fans react as Anna Hall qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 six months after knee surgery

Anna Hall burst into tears after qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. This comes six months after she underwent knee surgery and majorly remained out of the competition. But staging such an incredible comeback has not only left her, and her family in tears of joy, fans online are sharing similar sentiments for the world medalist.

After missing the 2024 World Indoor Championships due to surgery, Hall slowly returned to action at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in April. She clocked 24.38 for the 200m race, 5.78m for the long jump, 12.96m for the shot put and 42.66m for the Javelin throw. However, in the U.S. Trials, a major boost could be spotted in her performances.

She posted 13.34s for the 100m hurdles, 1.82m for the high jump, 14.35m for the shot put, 23.90s for the 200m, 6.19m for the long jump, 45.57m for the Javelin throw, and 2:04.39s for the last event of the heptathlon, 800m. Hall finished first with 6614 points to earn her maiden ticket to the Olympics.

Fans online showered massive praise and love on Anna Hall, who not only battled the knee surgery but the demons from the 2021 U.S. Trials as well, where she had missed the qualification after stumbling on a hurdle.

"This made me SOB. This girl went through hell to get here," a fan expressed.

"Six months ago she had surgery and wasn’t sure if she would make trials. Tonight she owned them and is headed to Paris! Way to go @annaahalll! This is just one of many great stories of strength that makes up Team USA!" another fan wrote.

"Powered through surgery rehab and this field to make the team after just missing it last Olympics! SO happy for her," a user commented.

Several fans also lauded her resilience and toughness which ultimately is taking her to the Paris Olympics 2024 now.

"Toughness," a fan remarked.

"I’m sat here ugly crying happy tears over this. wow, what a redemption arc. ANNA HALL IS AN OLYMPIAN!!" another fan wrote.

"From Valor High School to Paris, congrats Anna Hall!" a user wrote.

“I'm almost in shock”- Anna Hall after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024

After stumbling on a hurdle barrier, Anna Hall broke her foot at the 2021 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials. However, she went on to win bronze and silver medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships and looked all set to qualify for her maiden Olympics again.

Then came the knee surgery in January 2024 that put her place in Team USA for the Olympics in jeopardy, unsure whether she would make it. But she fought against the odds, and as soon as she crossed the 800m finish line on Monday, Hall laid down on the track to take it all in. Speaking via Denver Post, she told NBC:

“I’m almost in shock. This year has been so hard. And falling in 2021. The journey to get here has been so much harder than I imagined,” Hall said.

It marked the third consecutive Heptathlon title for Anna Hall, one that also took her to the Olympic Games. Her 2022 title led her to a bronze medal at the World Championships, and the 2023 led to a silver. She would hope the third turns into gold in Paris.