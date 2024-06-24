Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will feature the likes of Anna Hall and five-time World Champion Grant Holloway. Anna Hall will compete in the women's long jump heats, aiming to qualify for her first edition of the Olympics, while Holloway will be competing in round 1 of the men's 110m hurdles to book an Olympic berth for the second time after the Tokyo Olympics.

Holloway brought a silver medal home in the 110m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was bested by Jamaican athlete Hansle Parchment, and the third position was taken by Ronald Levy. He is once again poised to represent the U.S. in the Olympics.

Anna Hall, who has had a tough start to the 2024 season with her injuries and surgeries, will vie to make her first U.S. Olympic team in the women's long jump event. She will be squaring off against Taliyah Brooks, Allie Jones, Shaina Burns, and a few other athletes.

Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will feature six finals, including women's high jump, men's long jump, men's 1500m, men's 400m, women's 5000m, and women's 800m events.

Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler will compete against each other in the men's 1500m with the same goal of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The women's 5000m finals on Day 3 will witness Elle St. Pierre seeking her second Olympic berth. She won the opening heat of the event, recording a time of 15:13.82.

The schedule for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials has been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule for Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

The schedule for Day 4 of the Track and Field Trials is given below:

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw Women's Discus Throw Men's 110m Hurdles Women's High Jump - Finals Men's Long Jump - Finals Men's 1500m - Finals Women's 3000m Steeplechase Women's Heptathlon 800m Men's 400m - Finals Women's 5000m - Finals Women's 800m - Finals

Where to watch Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Hayward Fields, Eugene, will be available on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network for all the track and field fans, to watch live.