Gymnastic fans are heavily criticizing Grand Old Party (GOP) candidate Mark Robinson over his comments about Simone Biles’ withdrawal from several event finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After her four golds at the 2016 Olympics, Biles was a favorite to bag at least a couple more in Tokyo. However, she had to withdraw from several finals due to a spatial awareness condition, ‘twisties’.

The gymnastics legend later took a long break from the sport to focus on her mental health. Biles returned in 2023 to the U. S Classic, and again went on a winning spree.

However, while everyone lauded the 27-year-old for prioritizing her mental health, North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson criticized the GOAT for withdrawing from the Olympic events. He had said in August 2021:

"Whenever I think about being wore out and being tired, you know, somebody get this on their phone and it will probably end on Facebook, but I ain't no little, weak gymnast that quits when the going gets tough," via MeidasTouch Network.

The Republican Party candidate’s words recently resurfaced on social media, and gymnastics fans were quick to defend Simone Biles. One of the fans claimed that the gymnast had more strength and integrity than Robinson would ever have in his life. They wrote:

"Simone Biles has more strength and integrity in her pinky toe, than Mark Robinson will ever have. This man is devoid of any moral character or empathy. One thing is for certain, he fits right in with the rest of the MAGA crowd."

Another user challenged Robinson to walk on the 4-inch balance beam before commenting on Biles. They commented:

"I want Mark to just try to walk on a four inch piece of wood before I even think about listing to what he has to say about the greatest gymnasts."

Here are a few more reactions:

How did Simone Biles overcome twisties?

2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Simone Biles takes gold on comeback

During a vault routine at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles landed awkwardly after completing the one-and-a-half rotations instead of the required two-and-a-half. She looked a little lost in the air, and later told reporters that she had felt a bit of the ‘twisties’.

But the gymnastics queen was quickly seen recovering from her mental block. A few weeks after the Tokyo withdrawal, Biles executed a couple of twists with perfection.

Speaking to PEOPLE later, Biles admitted that she was frustrated because she could do everything with perfection but didn't understand what had happened in Tokyo.

""I have been to the gym and did a little bit of working out. It's frustrating because I can do everything again. I don't know ... the stress, anxiety, the build-up or whatever happened, happened," she stated.

Simone Biles later took part in the balance beam finals and added a bronze medal to her kitty.