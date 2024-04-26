Fans online laughed off Christian Coleman's claim that Jamaican legend Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58s could fall soon. Bolt ran the record-setting fastest time in 2009, and no one has been able to get anywhere near the time yet. None of the sprinters have even run faster than 9.74s in the last 12 years.

Coleman was speaking at a press conference ahead of the Shanghai Diamond League 2024 where he will be facing the likes of Fred Kerley in the 100m race. The 60m world record holder won the 100m at Xiamen Diamond League last week after clocking 10.13s.

While Coleman didn't directly name himself as the world record challenger, he expressed that current sprinters had the capability to break Bolt's long-standing 9.58s barrier.

"9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it’s a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen,” he expressed.

However, the World Champion clarified that it needed perfect conditions and would be a magical moment if it did happen.

"But it has to be perfect conditions, on the right day, the right competition and the right venue. If you’re focusing on running properly, like executing a good race, I feel like those types of magical moments happen,” Coleman added.

Fans online didn't agree with the American sprinter's take on the issue. Several users claimed that Christian Coleman was just ‘sound biting’ and none of the current lot of athletes could even run below 9.7s. A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Soundbites that's all. Nobody is even remotely close to this time. Not a single athlete."

"It has been 12 years since anyone has run faster than 9.74," another fan commented.

"Can't even be bothered to find and post the Jan Brady meme. You guys aren't running 9.7x," a user noted.

While others expressed disbelief at Coleman's views, several users also lashed out at the reporters for asking redundant questions about Usain Bolt's 100m world record.

"They gotta move past the Bolt and World Record questions and just focus on the guys competing against each other, this is why Track hasn’t moved forward post Bolt," a fan commented.

"Not even going to address that delusion when they’re struggling to go under 9.85 , the REAL issue is these redundant press conferences and questions. Something needs to change," another fan claimed.

"These girls are delusional!!!!!!! They can barely break 10 seconds!!!!!" a fan expressed.

Christian Coleman’s fellow American Noah Lyles has expressed the desire to break the record but he hasn't run faster than 9.83s in his career yet. The 60m world record holder, on the other hand, has clocked the fastest time of 9.74s but that was in 2019.

Christian Coleman vs Fred Kerley at Shanghai Diamond League

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Christian Coleman kicked off his 100m outdoor campaign at the Xiamen Diamond League on April 20. The 28-year-old beat fellow American Fred Kerley by 0.04s to win the race in 10.13s while Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake finished 3rd with 10.20s.

All three stars will be competing against each other once again at the Shanghai Diamond League on April 27. While Christian Coleman will be the favorite to run fastest once again, Kerley will leave no stone unturned to stop the World Champion.

Both the Americans have similar PRs in the 100m and it sets up an exciting clash in Shanghai tomorrow.