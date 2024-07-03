"This moment was everything"- Allyson Felix on Anna Cockrell's Dalilah Muhammad claim after Paris Olympics qualification

Allyson Felix has reacted to Anna Cockrell's heartwarming comments on Dalilah Muhammad after qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Allyson Felix was moved by Cockrell’s words and shared her thoughts on the same.

At the U.S. Olympic trials, Cockrell finished second behind record-breaker Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone who stopped the clock in a world record time of 50.65 seconds. Cockrell finished second in a time of 52.64 as Jasmine Jones completed the podium clocking 52.77.

Going into the race, Muhammad was hoping to make the cut to her final Olympic Games but faded to finish sixth in the hotly contested race. She clocked 54.27 to cross the finish line.

Muhammad is one of the greatest American hurdlers, having won the Olympic title in 2016 before finishing second at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She was also in the relay team that won the gold medal in the 4x400m relay in Tokyo. The 34-year-old is also a two-time world champion.

Following her elimination from the team, Cockrell honored Mohammad explaining that she defined the sport and mentored her, something she will forever be grateful for.

"Dalilah Muhammad, you revolutionized this event…The impact you’ve had on this sport goes beyond medals, goes beyond records. You are great, you are poised, you are competition, you are a mentor to me. I can’t say thank you to her enough. I want to give her the flowers now. Sorry for hijacking the interview," Cockrell said.

Cockrell’s words touched Allyson Felix who lauded the 26-year-old for her encouraging words. She shared the video on her Instagram stories, captioning it:

"This moment was everything."

Allyson Felix shares inspiring message to athletes ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Allyson Felix shared how different it feels to not be competing at the U.S. Olympic trials after her retirement in 2022.

The multiple world champion made her Olympics debut in 2004 in Athens where she finished second in the 200m behind Veronica Campbell of Jamaica. She last represented the U.S. at the Olympic Games in Tokyo where she won a bronze in the 400m and bagged a gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

She explained that athletes should not be too hard on themselves in this Olympic year and even though they all want to win the Olympic Games, only one gold medal will be up for grabs in each event.

Allyson Felix urged the athletes to ensure that failing to make the Olympic team or failing to win a medal at the Olympics does not define the athletes since it is just a part of their journeys.

"It feels so strange not to be running at Olympic Trials! A weird mix of every emotion from gratitude to grief. So many memories over the 20 years I competed. There is nothing like giving everything you have to make Team USA," she said in a post on her Instagram handle.

"A little pro tip for everyone putting it all on the line: Dreams will come true and hearts will be broken. This moment doesn’t define you, it’s simply part of your journey."

Felix has had an incredible Olympic career so far, having won 11 medals, seven of them being gold.

