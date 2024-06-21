"It feels so strange not to be running at Olympic Trials"-Allyson Felix pens an emotional note as she looks back on her 20-year-long track career 

Allyson Felix penned an emotional note and shared a valuable tip for the athletes competing at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist advised the athletes to not lose hope since unsuccess in the Trials would not determine their journey forward.

Felix, 38, became the first woman in track and field to earn seven Olympic golds and the most successful female track athlete with 11 Olympic medals.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was her last Olympic stint since she announced her retirement before the run for Paris. She collected the 4x400m relay gold and her first Olympic bronze in 400m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Allyson Felix earned the second position in the 400m at the 2020 US Olympic Trials. For the first time since 2008, she would not compete at the 2024 Olympic Trials, which she expressed was a 'strange' feeling and 'a weird mix of gratitude and grief'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Felix shared an emotional note looking back on her 20-year-long track career and offered a valuable piece of advice for the Paris hopefuls. She felt that athletes shouldn't be heartbroken if they can't qualify, since the moment is just a little part of their journey and not a career determiner.

"It feels so strange not to be running at Olympic Trials! A weird mix of every emotion from gratitude to grief. So many memories over the 20 years I competed. There is nothing like giving everything you have to make Team USA," read the caption

"A little pro tip for everyone putting it all on the line: Dreams will come true and hearts will be broken. This moment doesn’t define you, it’s simply part of your journey.,"she added.

She also reminisced about the successful Olympic moments in her career spanning 20 years. According to her, the quadrennial Summer Games wants the athletes to perform at their fullest capacities.

Felix is a former track athlete with ten US Championship titles in her repertoire. She was one of the most integral parts of six gold-winning relay teams at the Olympics from 2008 to 2020.

"Just seeing it from a different perspective" - Allyson Felix on experiencing the Paris Olympics as a spectator

The 20-time World Championship medalist would grace a seat in the audience in the first Olympics since she competed in the 2008 Summer Games. For the first, she would not be in contention but support the athletes with all her learnings and knowledge.

"Just seeing it from a different perspective. I feel like I've never been able to truly enjoy them because I've been so head down and just doing my thing. And so I'm excited to just support other athletes competing and to take it in," Allyson Felix said (via Sports Illustrated).

The 2024 Paris Olympics will open its gates on July 26 and will host the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024.