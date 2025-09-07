"This part gave me chills"- Nikki Hiltz gets real with fans about representing Team USA as a trans athlete amid frustrations with the administration

Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about representing Team USA as a trans athlete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships while being frustrated with the country's government. They recently laid their thoughts bare about the Texas legislature's ban on transgender people using public restrooms.

Ad

Currently, Hiltz is gearing up for the World Championships, and amid this, they shared an update on their Instagram story, asking their followers for advice on representing Team US amid their frustrations with the administration.

Hiltz's story on Instagram, expressing her frustration with the government

One of their followers responded to this, motivating Hiltz with advice that said they were representing the country for what it really is, i.e., fighting for what they believe in. Replying to this, the American penned a few lines of the poem 'The Hill We Climb,' making their feelings known about the situation.

Ad

Trending

"SO many of these responses are reminding me of the inaugural poet @amandascgorman's poem "The Hill We Climb." I just re-read it and this part gave me chills.

For while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us, this is the era of just redemption we feared in its inception we did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour but within it we found the power to author a new chapter, to offer hope and laughter to ourselves, so while once we asked how can we possibly prevail over catastrophe, now we assert how could catastrophe possibly prevail over us," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Ad

They went on to write a few more lines from the poem that read:

"We will not march back to what was but move to what shall be, a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free, we will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation, - The Hill We Climb.”

Ad

Hiltz's Instagram story

Hiltz recently clinched a spot in the World Championships by competing at the USATF Outdoor Championships, where they produced a dominant performance in the 1500m dash, claiming their sixth national title. They stood atop the podium after recording a time of 4:03.15, defeating Sinclaire Johnson and Emily Mackay, who earned the second and third positions, respectively.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz made their feelings known about the latest bill passed by the Texas Senate

On September 4, 2025, the Texas Senate enacted a law restricting transgender people from getting access to public washrooms. Reportedly, the law carries a $25,000 fine on any public institution for the first contravention of the law, and $125,000 will be imposed on the second violation.

Ad

Making their feelings known about this new bill, Nikki Hiltz took to their Instagram story and penned a short note, stating that they weren't feeling patriotic ahead of representing Team USA at the World Championships.

“Definitely not feeling super patriotic going into this world champs especially with so much BS like this passing in the states rn," said Nikki Hiltz.

The World Championship is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Nikki Hiltz was last seen in action at the Brussels Diamond League on August 22, 2025, where they earned a first-place finish in the 1500m event after clocking 3:55.94.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More