"This is real life" - Riley Gaines reacts as World Aquatics suspends Hannah Caldas for refusal to undergo sex-verification screening

Riley Gaines recently took a jab at Hannah Caldas for refusing to undergo sex-verification screening. Caldas has been handed a five-year suspension by the World Aquatics for declining to undergo a gene test, which verifies whether an athlete is a male or female. Caldas competed in the male category at the US Masters Swimming (USMS) events from 2002-2004. The swimmer competed in the women's category at the 2024 World Aquatics Masters Championships in Doha and secured first, second, and third place in the women’s 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke, respectively. Caldas also fell short of earning a spot to compete in the women’s 50-metre freestyle at the 2012 Summer Olympics after missing the qualifying standard with a narrow margin of 0.3 seconds. After Caldas refused to undergo a gender verification test, World Aquatics handed over a suspension, which will be in effect till October 18, 2030. All of Caldas' results from June 19, 2022, to October 17, 2024, are nullified. The former University of Kentucky swimmer and advocate for women's sports, Gaines, criticized the 40-year-old and wrote:&quot;Not AI. Not a Babylon Bee post. Not a South Park episode. Not a SNL skit. This is real life.&quot;Hannah Caldas also secured top places in five events at this year's US Masters Swimming (USMS) Spring National Championship.Riley Gaines expresses her opinion on why transgender athletes should not compete against biological women Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines has been an advocate for safety in women's sports while protesting the idea of transgender athletes competing against biological females since 2022. In an interview with Fox News, she stated that allowing trans athletes to compete against women would demotivate the next generation of female athletes. She further opined that sports are meant to develop an athlete mentally and physically, and not just winning medals. “Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity.&quot;&quot;Sports are the training ground for life. If we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships - but the next generation of women leaders.&quot;While competing for the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines was honored as an all-American 12 times.