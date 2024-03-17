"This has been a season full of emotions"- Mikaela Shiffrin on ending her season by clinching 97th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her 97th World Cup win in the Women’s World Cup slalom final on March 16, 2024. This marked her 60th slalom win of her career and seventhth of this season.

Mikaela Shiffrin asserted clear dominance on the ski circuit throughout the season. With an aim to win the World Cup title once again this season, Shiffrin left no stones unturned in achieving her goals.

Despite a setback in this season earlier this year, Shiffrin managed to bounce back stronger than ever. Shiffrin suffered a devastating crash as she was skiing downhill on the slopes of Italy on January 26. In order to recover from the injury she took a six-week hiatus by undergoing a rehab program to make a comeback at the World Cup in Are, Sweden on March 9.

Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to express her gratitude and thank her team for being by her side throughout the season and helping her emerge victorious. As she concluded this season, Shiffrin etched her name among the greats of the sport.

"Soakin’ this moment in with my team…this has been a season full of emotions and successes and challenges and patience and trust. And I’m so thankful for their support and guidance through it all," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin's devastating crash in Italy

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a devastating crash while skiing downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on January 26. While skiing downhill at high speeds, Shiffrin lost control and crashed into the safety net towards the end of the downhill course.

After the crash, Shiffrin did not move for some time. However, moments later she got up and rested against the safety net. The officials decided to airlift her to the nearest medical centre for treatment. Her crash worried fans all over the world as it came at a time when accidents and injuries were at an all-time high on the skiing circuit.

A couple of days after the crash Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to inform her fans and well-wishers about her recovery as well as explicitly stated her injuries. She revealed that she did not have any major ligament damage and the knee structure was in proper shape. However, she had an MCL sprain, a sprain in the tibial-fibular ligaments as well as a bone bruise from a previous injury.

Shiffrin opted for a six-week rehab program to recover and get back on the slopes. She made her comeback in Are, Sweden on March 9, 2024.