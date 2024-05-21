"This shouldn't be surprising to anyone"- Riley Gaines reacts to transgender athlete winning women's competition at Cashmere Junior Olympics

Former American swimming sensation Riley Gaines has once again panned a transgender athlete who competed in the Junior Olympics Race in Cashmere recently and won it. Gaines has been known for her rights advocacy regarding female athletes.

On May 18, an eighth grader took home victory in the 1600-meter event at the Junior Olympics in Cashmere. The runner won the race by a seven-second margin, while Ahnaleigh Wilson took second place. However, the trans athlete was condemned for participating in the female category.

Wilson's mother especially was saddened as she was participating in the race after recovering from a knee injury. She had worked hard for the race but lost out to the transgender athlete.

Riley Gaines also came in support of Ahnaleigh Wilson and her mother Elizabeth Wilson. Gaines said she was heartbroken by the news, but added that people should not be surprised as it has been happening quite frequently with female athletes.

She sat down for an interview with Fox News, and the Independent Women's Forum shared their conversation on their X handle. Gaines said:

"Well, it breaks my heart, but this should not be surprising to anyone anymore because the story is virtually the exact same every single time. This is becoming more and more common; it's seemingly a mediocre man who decides to switch to the women's team who becomes a record smasher, and that's exactly what we are seeing here."

Gaines also pointed out the difference in muscle size between the transgender athlete and the girls. She also praised Ahnaleigh Wilson for not hiding her identity and that she should be called 'the champion'.

Riley Gaines calls out transgender athlete who won the women's Oregon State Championships

Riley Gaines never holds back from confronting transgender athletes and the organizations that allow them to compete in the same category as women. She can be frequently seen tweeting in support of female athletes.

In a similar vein, Gaines reprimanded a sophomore transgender runner named Aayden Galaagher who won the Oregon Girls' 6A 200 meter event recently. It came to the notice of Gaines who was quick to react through an X post:

"Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced. Then watch them when the boy's name is announced. Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren't. This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive."

Gaines had already criticized Aayden earlier when she was competing in the 400-meter event and placed second.