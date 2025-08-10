"This was not in any way a surprise";"I'm not okay"- Fans emotional as Olympian Paul Juda announces retirement

Fans have shared their reactions as Olympic gymnast Paul Juda announced his retirement from gymnastics during the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. His announcement has come one year after his run at the Paris Olympics.At the 2024 Games, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik etched their names in U.S. gymnastics history by winning the country’s first Olympic team medal in the sport since 2008, earning bronze. Juda, the 2022 NCAA all-around champion, was also part of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team that won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.According to reports, Juda revealed his decision during a live stream conversation at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.“This has been the journey of a lifetime. I’ve got no regrets. I’m full of joy, and I’m ready to move on with my life,” Juda said. (via Gymnastics Now)As his remarkable career came to an end, fans were shocked and flooded social media with emotional messages:PAUL JUDA RETIRED IM NOT OKAY, one fan wrote“Congrats on a fantastic career, Paul Juda,” another fan added.“Paul Juda’s ‘surprise’ retirement… you guys. This man — made an Olympic team, won an Olympic medal, won his first NCAA national championship, got engaged — all in the span of about nine months. There is nothing left to achieve. He’s going out on top. This was not in any way a surprise,” another fan commented.“Paul Juda retiring after the most incredible year. So happy for him,” another supporter added.Awww. Paul Juda retirement announcement. What a pleasure to watch his beautiful gymnastics these last few years. Best of luck in future endeavors! #XfinityChamps @USAGym,&quot; another fan wrote.Paul Juda retiring wow!! I honestly thought he’d go for LA. Good for him!!&quot; another fan reacted.Although Juda secured the United States an individual quota spot through the 2021 Pan American Championships, he was not selected for the Tokyo Olympic team. His eighth-place finish at the trials kept him off the final roster.Paul Juda reflects on Paris Olympics winPaul Juda made an impressive comeback at the Paris Games after missing out on the Tokyo 2020 squad. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, he finished fourth to secure his place on the team, officially becoming an Olympian.In Paris, Juda delivered one of the strongest performances of his career to earn a spot in the all-around final, where he finished 14th. In the team final, Juda, along with his teammates, clinched bronze, marking the first podium finish for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in 16 years.After the Games, Juda expressed his pride on Instagram:“Everything I’ve ever wanted… and more! Olympian for life, Medalist forever! I’m PROUD to be an American. 🇺🇸” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing his Olympic success, Juda returned to collegiate gymnastics with the University of Michigan, playing a key role in the Wolverines’ win at the 2025 NCAA men’s gymnastics championship. Shortly after, he proposed to his girlfriend and fellow Michigan gymnast, Reyna Guggino.