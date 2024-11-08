"Thought he hated women" - Riley Gaines reacts to President Donald Trump elects the first ever female Chief of Staff in American history

Riley Gaines reacted to President-elect Donald J Trump electing Susan Summerall Wiles as his chief of staff. The 24-year-old former swimmer took to her X handle to express her thoughts.

Wiles has been the campaign manager for Trump in the recently concluded US Presidential elections. A veteran Republican strategist, the 67-year-old Wiles will be the first ever woman in the history of the USA to hold the office.

An ecstatic Gaines posted on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"Trump just appointed the first-ever female Chief of Staff. Incredible. But wait—I thought he hated women, especially strong, intelligent ones? Wrong. You’ve been lied to."

Gaines also took a dig at the celebrities who spread misinformation about the election of Trump, and what it meant for the American women. In another post on her X handle, she wrote,

"The difference with Trump and Biden is that he didn’t choose Wiles because she’s a woman. He chose her because she led one of the most impressive and effective campaigns this country has ever seen—she just happens to be a woman. This is meritocracy."

Riley Gaines has been actively campaigning for Donald Trump since the beginning. Both have been assertive on the need to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports. Both have been critical of the way the Paris Olympics was organized, especially in the case of the participation of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who was allowed to participate despite questions surrounding her gender identity.

Riley Gaines on the 'meltdown' after Donald Trump's victory

Riley Gaines on the 'meltdown' after Donald Trump's victory [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines has been supportive of Donald Trump ever since he spoke in favor of women's sports, and the need of keeping transgender individuals out of the same. She also took digs at the celebrities who were disappointed with the election results overall.

Recently, WNBA player Angel Reese called out those who voted for Donald Trump. She labeled them as selfish and arrogant, to which Gaines responded,

"The person you voted for wants to put Lebron on the court with you lol"

Reese wasn't the only celebrity who expressed her anguish at Trump winning the election. From Olympic champion Simone Biles to celebrity host Jimmy Kimmel, several celebrities expressed their disappointment with the election results. Kimmel also went a step ahead, mocking the masses who voted in favor of Trump.

Gaines hit back as she posted on her X handle [formerly Twitter]:

"I would love for him to answer as to why a Trump presidency is terrible for Americans without using the words "reproductive rights". What's so terrible? Being able to afford gas? World peace? Free speech? Secure borders? Low crime? What are they so afraid of?"

Riley Gaines has been actively campaigning for the cause of keeping transgender athletes out of women's sports. She has been critical of any attempt by the outgoing US administration to forcefully integrate trans athletes into women's sports, from campaigning against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to protesting against the Title IX changes in favor of transgender athletes.

