Tia Jones gets emotional over fiancée Xavier Worthy's 'romantic' gesture ahead of Valentine's Day

American track athlete Tia Jones recently reacted to her husband, Xavier Worthy's romantic gesture. This comes ahead of Worthy's Superbowl match against the Eagles on Sunday (Feb. 9).

The couple got engaged last year and Jones has accompanied her husband to several of his NFL matches and was also present during Chiefs' victory against the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Conference Championships. Amid Worthy's busy schedule, the NFL star made some time to present his fiance with a sweet gesture amidst this valentine's week.

Jones recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her decorated room that had roses and a rose bouquet kept for her. Jones further remarked in her story:

Trending

"This man is so romantic"

Screenshot of Jones' Instagram story feat Worthy's gesture (Image via: Jones' Instagram handle)

Jones shares glimpse of his rose bouquet from fiance Xavier Worthy (Image via: Jones' Instagram)

Besides making his debut for the Chiefs, Tia Jones' fiance, Xavier Worthy competed for the Texas Longhorns where he managed to gave 26 touchdowns in his career. Notably, he was also part of the All Big-12 team in 2021 and 2023.

Tia Jones shares her aspiration of starting a YouTube channel with her fiancee

Jones (extreme right) after winning the bronze medal at the 2016 IAAF U20 World Championships in Poland (Image via: Getty Images)

Tia Jones recently shared her aspiration of exploring a YouTube career with her fiancee, Xavier Worthy.

In a recent podcast, Jones shared that she and her fiance wanted to build a show where they could display their daily lives to the audience. Additionally, she also mentioned that the audience could see her run the Diamond League finals or the Olympics and immediately run to catch Worthy's game. She said (via The Pregame Podcast with Tokyo and Sydnee, 19:30 onwards):

"Really I wanted to be more so like not just YouTube, kind of just like two professional athletes, kind of like a show, you know, see us in our lives. We all gonna see us me travel, me run. I'll run probably the Diamond League final or see me at the Olympics and then I gonna shoot straight to his game. So, it's definitely gonna be a dynamic that no one has ever seen before."

The name of Tia Jones and Xavier Worthy's YouTube handle is "Zay & Tia" but it doesn't have any videos or any other content. Notably, they also have a joint Instagram handle named "The Worthy's" where they have more than 47K followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback