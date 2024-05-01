Tia Jones starts comeback preparations after year-long injury hiatus

Tia Jones is finally preparing a comeback from a severe injury she sustained in 2022. A ruptured tendon, followed by a surgery and recovery, made her pull out of the World Indoor Championship in Glasgow.

Jones, 23, recorded a good start to the season, winning in Boston in 7.72, and coming third at the 116th Millrose Games, clocking 7.79. In February, she recorded 7.67 seconds, which equalled the women's world record for the 60m hurdles, which had been set by Bahamas athlete Devynne Charlton just five days earlier.

Having recovered from her injury, Jones is back on the treadmill preparing for the competitions, particularly the Paris Olympics. The American athlete shared her training video on Instagram. Jones posted:

"RESILIENT"

Tia Jones says she can execute and go faster

Tia Jones competes in the 100m Hurdles Open 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

After tying the world record in the 60m hurdles at USATF Indoor Championships in February 2024, Jones told Flo Track in an interview that she can go faster. She said:

"Whenever you're prepared it feels easy so I just hope it just keeps getting easier."

About her performance, Jones shared that she wanted to go faster:

"I'm not a type of athlete I don't get settled so whatever I do I want to build on," she said. "I want to get faster I want to get better especially because there's so much I feel like I need to work on."

The young athlete highlighted that her coach Tyronne Jones, who is also her father, adviced her to work on the track. As such, she has been working on her start, arms, foot placement on the ground and pushing through, running through the line.

Jones said:

"I'm used to not running through the line the proper because hurdles is very technical so once you put all that together, but you have to do it in practice for me to do it at the meet." (via Flo Track)

She pointed out that she has been individualizing everything a day at a time. Tia Jones, who set the national and Junior Olympic records in 100m and 200m hurdles at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships 2013, recently set a world record and a USATF Indoor title for 60m hurdles.