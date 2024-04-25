"Till this day, Usain Bolt is still scared of me"- Chris Gayle hilariously challenges world record holder to a 100m race

Chris Gayle challenged Usain Bolt to a 100m sprint after the latter ousted the legendary West Indian cricketer on the cricket field. This brought about waves of excitement among fans who were up for an outstanding clash.

Usain Bolt was recently announced to be the brand ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled from June 1 to June 29 this year. In a promotional video for the upcoming World Cup, the two legendary athletes came together and recalled an incident when they both played in a charity cricket match.

The match, which is available to watch on YouTube, features Bolt dismissing Chris Gayle after getting an inside edge onto the stump. They had set forward a challenge that if Bolt successfully dismissed Gayle, the two would race against each other on the track.

Gayle opened up about the challenge years later:

"So I said to him, it's like this. You get me out, I want to race on the track. So up until this day, he is still scared of me. Doesn't want to see me on a 100m track," he said.

Furthermore, he explored the aspect of beating him in the 100m with a hilarious response.

" You listen to me. Of course I am a sprinter. All Usain will be seeing is a lot of dust and the universe boss just going down the stretch. So Usain Bolt get your spikes ready. You want to bring any other athletes, Yohan, Asafa anyone, somebody got to come fourth," he added.

Usain Bolt on his new role as the brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup

2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

As cricket is one of th most popular sports in Jamaica, Usain Bolt has been following it from a very young age. Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake are two such professional athletes who first started playing cricket before taking up track and field professionally.

Bolt opened up in a media release by the ICC about being the brand ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart. The energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket's inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028," he said.

Bolt's worldwide influence would help the sport reach a wider audience and expand exponentially into different countries.