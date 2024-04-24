Usain Bolt appointed as the brand ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has roped in Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The veteran athlete is all set to play an integral role in promoting the tournament and has a cameo role in the official anthem.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the West Indies and USA from June 1st to June 29th. Twenty teams will participate in the tournament, with England starting as the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Addressing his appointment, the champion sprinter remarked that cricket has always been an integral part of the Caribbean. He added that he is thrilled to welcome the sport into the United States. As quoted by ICC, Bolt said:

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally.

"While I will of course be supporting West Indies at the World Cup, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket."

The 37-year-old made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He accomplished the ‘Triple-Triple’, clinching three gold medals in three consecutive events. Bolt began his Olympic Games journey in 2008.

"Usain Bolt is a global icon" - Geoff Allardice

ICC Cricket Committee

ICC Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice addressed the appointment, stating that they couldn't have picked a better athlete to be the brand ambassador. Allardice elaborated:

"Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to engage with a new generation of fans. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role.

"Alongside his world record breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup.”

The USA will host a global ICC event for the first time.

