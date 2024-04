Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Schedule, where to watch & more

The Tom Jones Memorial 2024 is all set to kick off on April 12 and will run until April 13 in Gainesville, Florida. The two-day affair hosted by the University of Florida will not only include collegiate men’s and women’s events, but also Olympic Development programs.

As the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches, many prominent track and field athletes will be participating in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. The tournament will take place at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

Among the top athletes to watch out for at the Tom Jones Memorial 2024 are Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Kenny Bednarek, Nia Ali, Anna Hall, Tobi Amusan, Danielle Williams, and Abby Steiner.

Where to watch the Tom Jones Memorial 2024?

One can watch the live streaming of the Tom Jones Memorial 2024 on SEC Network Plus.

Full Schedule for the Tom Jones Memorial 2024

The complete schedule for the Tom Jones Memorial 2024 is as follows:

April 12, 2024

Field Events

1:00 pm - Men’s Hammer Throw College

2:00 pm - Women’s Long Jump Invite

2:00 pm - Men’s High Jump College

2:00 pm - Men’s Pole Vault College

3:00 pm - Men’s Long Jump Invite

3:15 pm - Women’s Hammer Throw College

4:45 pm - Men’s Javelin Throw College

5:00 pm - Women’s Long Jump College

6:10 pm - Women’s Javelin Throw College

6:15 pm - Men’s Shot Put Invite

6:30 pm - Men’s High Jump Invite

7:00 pm - Men’s Long Jump College

7:35 pm - Women’s Shot Put Invite

Running Events

5:00 pm - Women’s 200m College

5:30 pm - Women’s 200m Olympic Development

5:35 pm - Women’s 200m College

6:00 pm - Men’s 200m Olympic Development

6:15 pm - Women’s 400m Hurdles College

6:35 pm - Men’s 400m Hurdles College

6:55 pm - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase College

7:10 pm - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase College

7:25 pm - Women’s 1500m College

7:55 pm - Men’s 1500m College

8:15 pm - Women’s 5K College

8:40 pm - Men’s 5K College

April 13, 2024

Field Events

9:00 am - Women’s Discus Throw College

10:00 am - Men’s Discus Throw Invite

11:00 am - Men’s Discus Throw College

11:00 am - Women’s Pole Vault College

11:30 am - Women’s Discus Throw Invite

12:00 pm - Women’s High Jump College

1:30 pm - Women’s Hammer Throw Invite

1:30 pm - Women’s Triple Jump College

2:30 pm - Men’s Triple Jump College

3:00 pm - Men’s Hammer Throw Invite

3:00 pm - Women’s Shot Put College

4:00 pm - Women’s High Jump Invite

4:15 pm - Men’s Shot Put College

Running Events

12:00 pm - Women’s 100m Hurdles College Prelims

12:15 pm - Women’s 100m Hurdles Olympic Development Prelims

12:25 pm - Men’s 110m Hurdles College Prelims

12:40 pm - Men’s 110m Hurdles Olympic Development Prelims

1:30 pm - Women’s 4x100m College

1:40 pm - Men’s 4x100m College

1:55 pm - Women’s 800m College

2:15 pm - Men’s 800m College

2:35 pm - Women’s 100m Hurdles College Finals

2:40 pm - Women’s 100m Hurdles Olympic Development Finals

2:45 pm - Men’s 110m Hurdles College Finals

2:50 pm - Men’s 110m Hurdles Olympic Development Finals

2:55 pm - Women’s 400m College

3:20 pm - Women’s 400m Olympic Development

3:25 pm - Men’s 400m College

3:50 pm - Men’s 400m Olympic Development

4:00 pm - Women’s 100m College

4:25 pm - Women’s 100m Olympic Development

4:30 pm - Men’s 100m College

4:55 pm - Men’s 100m Olympic Development

5:05 pm - Women’s 3K College

5:20 pm - Men’s 3K College

5:35 pm - Women’s 4x400m College

6:00 pm - Men’s 4x400m College