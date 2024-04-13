Tom Jones Memorial Results Today: Courtney Lindsey and Favour Ofili win men's and women's 200m Olympic Development races | Day 1

The first day of the Tom Jones Memorial is over, but only after treating fans to some exhilarating races and action all around. Amidst the busy schedule, the standout events for the day were the men's and women's 200m Olympic Development races, and they sure lived up to the hype.
First on track were the women, with Nigeria's Favour Ofili taking the win from lane six, as she clocked an impressive 22.33 seconds. The race for silver and bronze was intense, with Anavia Battle running a 22.56, and Ida Karstoft rounding out the podium with a 22.60.
The men's 200m sprint at the Tom Jones Memorial saw some surprising results, with the likes of PJ Austin and Ronnie Baker failing to make it to the podium. Instead, it was 25-year-old Courtney Lindsey who stormed to the gold. Lindsey was the only one in the field to dip below the 20 second mark, and his 19.88 marks a new world lead for the event.
In second place was Olympian and former NCAA Champion Joseph Fanbullah, while China's Xie Zhenye came in third.
Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Full results from Day 1
Here are the full results from the first day of action at the Tom Jones Memorial:
Men's Hammer Throw
- Lukas Baroke
- Scott Dochat
- Andrew Krall
Women's 200m
- Rosealee Cooper
- Kayla Hunt
- Columba Effiong
Men's 200m
- Jalen Drayden
- Kahleje Tillmon
- Ali Diaby
Women's 400m Hurdles
- Magi Harris
- Zuriel Reed
- Katelynn Smith
Men's 400m Hurdles
- Ryan Matulonis
- Noah Langford
- Elijah Mallard
Women's Long Jump Invite
- Quanesha Burks
- Claire Bryant
- Jasmine Moore
Men's High Jump
- Jace Posey
- Kuda Chadenga
- Nathanil Figgers
Men's Pole Vault
- Connor Gregston
- Noah Bitter
- Kameron Aime
Women's Hammer Throw
- Stephanie Ratcliffe
- Barbora Stejfova
- Imani Washingngton
Men's Long Jump Invite
- Marquis Dendy
- Cameron Crump
- Jordan Turner
Men's Javelin Throw
- March Minichello
- Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi
- Keyshawn Strachan
Women's 200m Invite
- McKenzie Long
- JaMeesia Ford
- Brianna Lyston
Women's Long Jump
- Caelyn Harris
- Morgan Smalls
- Event Divinity
Women's 200m Olympic Development
- Favour Ofili
- Anavia Battle
- Ida Karstoft
Women's Javelin Throw
- Lianna Davidson
- Trinity Spooner
- Maria Beinvenu
Men's Pole Vault Invite
- Keaton Daniel
- James Rhoads
- Scott Toney
Men's 200m Invite
- Tarsis Orogot
- Cheickna Traore
- Jordan Ware
Men's 200m Olympic Development
- Courtney Lindsey
- Joseph Fanbullah
- Xie Zhenye
Women's 400m Hurdles Invite
- Savannah Sutherland
- Rachel Glenn
- Kyla Robinson-Hubbard
Men's Shot Put Invite
- Dylan Targgart
- Christopher Licata
- Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
Men's High Jump Invite
- Omamuyovwi Erhire
- Riyon Rankin
- Bradford Jennings
Men's 400m Hurdles Invite
- Chris Robinson
- Clement Ducos
- Nathaniel Ezekiel
Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- Emma Squires
- Jaelyn Burgos
- Sarah Maggio
Women's 1500m
- Shafiqua Maloney
- Mia Cochran
- Gladys Chepngetich
Women's Shot Put Invite
- Jalani Davis
- Daniel Thomas-Dodd
- Alida Van Daalen
Men's 1500m
- Josh Hoey
- Jaxon Hoey
- Sam Whitmarsh
Women's 5000m
- Teresa Cherotich
- Anya Arroyo
- Daniel Thompson
Men's 5000m
- Adam Groves
- Nehemiah Cionelo
- Bernardo Barnhart
Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Olympic Development events lined up on day two
While day one had only the two Olympic Development races, day two will see plenty more big names take to the track in the James G. Pressley Stadium.
The second day of action at the competition will feature the Olympic Development races for the men's and women's 100m, 400m, and 100m hurdles, alongside plenty of exciting collegiate action.
The men's 100m will see participation from the likes of Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek, while stars Tamara Davis and Talitha Diggs will feature in the women's 100m sprint. Day two of the Tom Jones Memorial will also see Matthew Boling, Chris Bailey, Erriyon Knighton, Trevor Bassit, Junelle Bromfield, Rushell Clayton, and more take to the track in Florida.
