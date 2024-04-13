Tom Jones Memorial Results Today: Courtney Lindsey and Favour Ofili win men's and women's 200m Olympic Development races | Day 1

The first day of the Tom Jones Memorial is over, but only after treating fans to some exhilarating races and action all around. Amidst the busy schedule, the standout events for the day were the men's and women's 200m Olympic Development races, and they sure lived up to the hype.

First on track were the women, with Nigeria's Favour Ofili taking the win from lane six, as she clocked an impressive 22.33 seconds. The race for silver and bronze was intense, with Anavia Battle running a 22.56, and Ida Karstoft rounding out the podium with a 22.60.

The men's 200m sprint at the Tom Jones Memorial saw some surprising results, with the likes of PJ Austin and Ronnie Baker failing to make it to the podium. Instead, it was 25-year-old Courtney Lindsey who stormed to the gold. Lindsey was the only one in the field to dip below the 20 second mark, and his 19.88 marks a new world lead for the event.

In second place was Olympian and former NCAA Champion Joseph Fanbullah, while China's Xie Zhenye came in third.

Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Full results from Day 1

Here are the full results from the first day of action at the Tom Jones Memorial:

Men's Hammer Throw

Lukas Baroke Scott Dochat Andrew Krall

Women's 200m

Rosealee Cooper Kayla Hunt Columba Effiong

Men's 200m

Jalen Drayden Kahleje Tillmon Ali Diaby

Women's 400m Hurdles

Magi Harris Zuriel Reed Katelynn Smith

Men's 400m Hurdles

Ryan Matulonis Noah Langford Elijah Mallard

Women's Long Jump Invite

Quanesha Burks Claire Bryant Jasmine Moore

Men's High Jump

Jace Posey Kuda Chadenga Nathanil Figgers

Men's Pole Vault

Connor Gregston Noah Bitter Kameron Aime

Women's Hammer Throw

Stephanie Ratcliffe Barbora Stejfova Imani Washingngton

Men's Long Jump Invite

Marquis Dendy Cameron Crump Jordan Turner

Men's Javelin Throw

March Minichello Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi Keyshawn Strachan

Women's 200m Invite

McKenzie Long JaMeesia Ford Brianna Lyston

Women's Long Jump

Caelyn Harris Morgan Smalls Event Divinity

Women's 200m Olympic Development

Favour Ofili Anavia Battle Ida Karstoft

Women's Javelin Throw

Lianna Davidson Trinity Spooner Maria Beinvenu

Men's Pole Vault Invite

Keaton Daniel James Rhoads Scott Toney

Men's 200m Invite

Tarsis Orogot Cheickna Traore Jordan Ware

Men's 200m Olympic Development

Courtney Lindsey Joseph Fanbullah Xie Zhenye

Women's 400m Hurdles Invite

Savannah Sutherland Rachel Glenn Kyla Robinson-Hubbard

Men's Shot Put Invite

Dylan Targgart Christopher Licata Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

Men's High Jump Invite

Omamuyovwi Erhire Riyon Rankin Bradford Jennings

Men's 400m Hurdles Invite

Chris Robinson Clement Ducos Nathaniel Ezekiel

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Emma Squires Jaelyn Burgos Sarah Maggio

Women's 1500m

Shafiqua Maloney Mia Cochran Gladys Chepngetich

Women's Shot Put Invite

Jalani Davis Daniel Thomas-Dodd Alida Van Daalen

Men's 1500m

Josh Hoey Jaxon Hoey Sam Whitmarsh

Women's 5000m

Teresa Cherotich Anya Arroyo Daniel Thompson

Men's 5000m

Adam Groves Nehemiah Cionelo Bernardo Barnhart

Tom Jones Memorial 2024: Olympic Development events lined up on day two

While day one had only the two Olympic Development races, day two will see plenty more big names take to the track in the James G. Pressley Stadium.

The second day of action at the competition will feature the Olympic Development races for the men's and women's 100m, 400m, and 100m hurdles, alongside plenty of exciting collegiate action.

The men's 100m will see participation from the likes of Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek, while stars Tamara Davis and Talitha Diggs will feature in the women's 100m sprint. Day two of the Tom Jones Memorial will also see Matthew Boling, Chris Bailey, Erriyon Knighton, Trevor Bassit, Junelle Bromfield, Rushell Clayton, and more take to the track in Florida.

