Noah Lyles exuded confidence ahead of the 100m finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The American athlete breezed through the qualifying rounds and semi-finals of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials by clocking two sub-10 performances in the 100m.

Noah Lyles has been in peak form ever since the 2024 Indoor Season where he won his first 60m title after many years, defeating fellow athlete Christian Coleman. However, in his outdoor season 100m debut in the Olympic year, the American stood second and lost to Oblique Seville at the Racers Grand Prix.

This race particularly has drawn a lot of concerns from track and field fans about his performance in the 100m. Lyles qualified for the finals of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials with a performance of 9.80s, with fellow athletes Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman clocking 9.89s and 9.86s to book a spot in the finals.

Noah Lyles took to X to express his confidence in competing for a spot in the U.S. Olympic team after qualifying in the preliminary rounds with great ease.

"Tonight We Make History,"- read the caption of his post.

The 100m finals of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials is one of the most competitive 100m races of 2024, with experienced athletes like Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Courtney Lindsey taking the track in hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles opens up on his immediate focus ahead of the Paris Olympics

After a successful indoor and early outdoor season of the Olympic year, Noah Lyles was asked about his plans for the Olympics. He revealed that the Paris Olympics is in his foresight, however, his immediate focus will be to excel at the U.S. Olympic Trials and confirm a spot in the U.S. Olympic Team.

"Ever since indoors, I've been thinking about it (gold medal). Even though I push it little further back because we got to go to the Olympic trials and make the team first, and that's still ringing in my head," he told NBC.

The American athlete will be targeting spots in both the 100m and the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Despite facing tough competition from rivals like Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman among other top athletes, the 2023 World Champion is determined to make his U.S. Olympic Trial campaign successful and emerge victorious as he eyes breaking Usain Bolt's record of three Olympic Gold medals in Paris.