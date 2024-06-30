"Took the world lead and took her foot off the gas!"- Fans react as Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone dominates 400mH at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone dominated the semi-finals of the women's 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The reigning Olympic Champion clocked the world lead and qualified for the finals with a formidable lead.

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone clocked a world-leading time of 52.48s to qualify for the finals. The American athlete dominated the race right from the start and completed with a very strong finish.

Fans were impressed by the American athlete's incredible moment, and they took to X to appreciate Mclaughlin-Levrone and congratulate her on pushing the limit of the 400m hurdles year after year. Fans pointed out that Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone had the strength to push even faster, adding to the anticipation for the 400m hurdles finals.

Trending

" Took the world lead and took her foot off the gas!!!! She's gonna clock her world record again!!!," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Backing off the gas at 50m and still running the fastest time in the world this year. She is unreal," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

" She’s literally jogging at the end and set a world best for the year in an Olympic trials semifinal lolllll. Sydney McLaughlin is a joke! That gold medal is waiting for her in Paris at this point,"another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

" I will never be over the fact that Sydney doesn’t full-out run until the finals. It’s insanity and though it’s one event she DESERVES the hype that Biles and Ledecky get," wrote a fan.

" Athletes all work hard but this right here, this is talent," another fan chimed in.

" She makes her peers look slow. She's breathtaking like a 1984 Countach," tweeted another fan.

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone weighs in on winning the double Olympic Gold medal

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone opened up on the possibility of winning two Olympic Gold medals at the LA Grand Prix. After struggling with knee injuries since the 2023 World Championships, the American athlete returned to the track and spoke about her focus for the Olympic trials in a post-race interview.

"That's definitely a possibility in the future but just wanting to come back last year, stick to one event, and try to do the best I can, be healthy, which we are, and I'm very happy about,"she said.

Mclaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the 400m hurdles finals on June 30, 2024, at Hayward Field to seal her spot in the U.S. Olympic Team.