One of the first names that catches our attention regarding high school track athletes is the boy from Virginia, Quincy Wilson who is also the ninth fastest sprinter in the history of the school circuit. Besides Wilson, Elvin Pearson is also among the names who have come through the excellent infrastructure of the United States high schools.

Even in the past, these schools of United States have gifted the country some of its best track athletes. World Champions such as Noah Lyles (Alexandria High School) and Trayvon Bromell (indoors) are some of the few high school athletes that have went on to represent United States at the highest level.

The World Championships 2023 silver medalist from the Hillsborough High School, Erriyon Knighton is also an superb example of the high school track prodigy.

Apart from Quincy Wilson in the current era, there are various other high school track athletes that go unnoticed from the limelight. Let's have a look.

Quincy Wilson

Quincy Wilson is a name that needs no introduction when it comes to the younger generation of track and field athletes. Hailing from the Bullis School in Maryland, Quincy Wilson has proved his prowess in numerous global tournaments.

This season, Quincy Wilson has already bagged titles at the New Balance Indoors, Florida Relays, and the Millrose Games in New York. Besides, the laurels, Wilson has also earned appreciation from the reigning 100m world champion.

Ervin Pearson

Ervin Pearson hailing from the Bulford High School has been an interesting young prospect in the American track circuit. The 17-year-old has had a superb record in the Men's 400m events with a personal best run time of 46.35 seconds.

Pearson's most impressive performance came at the 2023 edition of the New Balance National Indoors tournament in Boston where he secured the 400m short track title with a run time of 48.27 seconds. Besides, he also finished fifth at the USA U20 Championships 2023 in Hayward Field with a run time of 46.35 seconds.

In the 2024 season, he has already bagged two 200m titles at the GHSA 7A State Championships and Gwinnett County Varsity Championships.

Sidi Njie

Sidi Njie from the Westlake High School in Austin is the third name on this list. Across his school track career, Njie has produced some staggering performances, especially in the 200m and 400m events. Njie's best performance came at the 2022 Georgia High School State Championships in Carrollton.

He clinched the top position on the podium with a personal best run time of 46.41 seconds. In the same Championships, he also clinched the second spot in the Men's 200m event with a run time of 21.01 seconds. Besides, Njie also finished fourth in the 400m event at the 2022 Arcadia Invitational.

In the 2024 season too he bagged some impressive performances at the GHSC State Championships and McEachern Invitational clinching top positions in the 200m and 400m events respectively.

Tywan Cox

Tywan Cox from the Miami Northwestern School has also made a name for himself among the younger lot of track athletes. Cox's best performance is a second-placed finish (400m event) at the 2024 edition of the Florida Relays in Gainesville.

Jayden Horton Mims

Jayden Mims from the Imhotep Charter High School is another name that has shown some promising performances in recent years. His 2024 performances at the Haverford Invitational and Bensalem Invitational have also been superb in which he clinched the 200m titles in both the events.