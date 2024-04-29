Top 5 notable performances from USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 ft. Noah Lyles, Abby Steiner

The USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 saw breathtaking action unfold, both in the track as well as field events. While the event was scheduled just a day after the Shanghai Diamond League 2024, it still saw some of the world's best athletes competing for the gold, the ultimate aim being to improve their performances ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

USATF Bermuda Grand Prix was categorized as a Continental Tour silver meet by the World Athletics. But Noah Lyles, a reigning 100m and 200m world champion, chose it over the highly deemed Shanghai Diamond League.

Abby Steiner was another big name headlining the contest. The U. S 200m and 300m indoor world record holder featured in her first 200m race in 10 months, after making a comeback in the 100m event earlier at the Tom Jones Memorial, where Lykes Lyles also made his outdoor season debut.

Top 5 performances at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

1. Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles made his outdoor season debut at the Tom Jones Memorial 2024, clocking 10.01s to win the 100m event. The world champion improved his timing massively to clock a season-best 9.96s. Lyles’ start was a tad quicker than his previous one, and with his top speed, the 26-year-old ran unchallenged in the last 30 meters of the race.

2. Abby Steiner

Abby Steiner featured in her first 200m event in 10 months after suffering an injury last year at the USA Track and Field Championships. She clocked 22.71s to claim the 200m title at the USATF Grand Prix. With a personal best of 21.77s in the event, the world champion will hope to clock faster times as the season Paris Olympics nears.

3. Jayden Hibbert

Jayden Hibbert continues to grow in confidence after securing a triple jump title at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. The Jamaican jumped 17.33 to claim the title. Hibbert holds the U20 world record in the discipline with a jump of 17.87 in indoor events and 17.54 in events.

4. Tamari Davis

Tamara Davis won the 100m showdown at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix against the likes of Alana Reid and Kemba Nelson. She clocked 11.04s to secure the victory and beat Kortnei Johnson, who ran the 100m distance in 11.27s. Davis will be a strong competitor to the world champion Sha'Carri Richardson at the U. S Olympic Trials in June.

5. Jareem Richards

Jareem Richards emerged triumphant in a close contest at the men's 200m event. He clocked 20.39s to edge Mathew Boling by 0.03s. Richards is one of the top sprinters from Jamaica and is expected to compete against Noah Lyles at the Paris Olympics 2024.