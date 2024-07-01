Top athletes who couldn't qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials ft. Christian Coleman

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, held from July 21 to July 30, featured close battles among American athletes as they aimed for qualification for the Paris Olympics. The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials also witnessed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone setting a world record with her sensational performance in the 400m hurdles and numerous other meet records.

However, the trials were a heartbreak for a few prominent athletes as they couldn’t make it to the USA squad for the Summer Olympics in their respective events. Let's take a look at these athletes.

List of athletes who couldn't qualify for Paris Olympics at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

#6 Brooke Andersen

The 2022 world champion Brooke Andersen had a terrific start at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials where she registered the best throw (76.25s) in the qualifications. However, her dreams of competing at the Paris Olympics went up in smoke after she failed to register a single throw in the finals by fouling all her attempts.

#5 Kendra Harrison

Kendra Harrison, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and two-time World Championships medalist, will not be competing at the Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the 100m hurdles finals, despite clocking a time of 12.39s.

Harrison is also renowned for being the second-fastest in the discipline with a time of 12.20s, only behind world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria (12.12s).

#4 Nia Ali

In a highly competitive 100m hurdles finals, Nia Ali was another top athlete apart from Kendra Harrison to miss out on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the 35-year-old clocked an impressive 12.37s in the finals, she failed to book her spot by finishing fourth.

The former World champion and Olympic silver medalist didn’t compete at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and the Tokyo Olympics as she had given birth to her second child with her husband Andre de Grasse in May 2021.

#3 Shamier Little

The two-time World Championships silver medalist Shamier Little won’t be taking the flight to Paris after narrowly missing out on a spot in the women’s 400m hurdles with a fourth-place finish, clocking 52.98s.

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaking her own world record at the trials with a 50.65s, the other two spots were occupied by Anna Cockrell (52.64s) and Jasmine Jones (52.77s).

#2 Athing Mu

One of the biggest disappointments at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials was reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu not making the women’s 800m team for the Paris Olympics. Mu looked solid to represent the USA in another Olympic Games after topping her semifinal heat with a 1:58.84 performance.

However, an unfortunate fall during the first lap of the finals resulted in Athing Mu finishing last in the event. With Juliette Whittaker, placed third at the trials and meeting the Olympic qualifying time, the road to Paris was closed for Mu, who was considered a genuine medal contender in the 800m.

#1 Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman, who was considered a top contender to represent the USA at the Olympics before the trials, faced two major disappointments at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

It was a heartbreaking tournament for Coleman, as he finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m events, narrowly missing qualification for the Paris Olympics in both the individual sprint disciplines.

However, he still has an opportunity to be a part of the team if the USATF chooses him in the 4x100m relay pool.

