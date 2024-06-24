"I’m absolutely gutted for Christian Coleman"- Fans react as the American crashes out of the podium finish in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Christian Coleman crashed out of the podium positions in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The American athlete, who was considered to be one of the top contenders for the gold medal, finished fourth with a timing of 9.93s.

Christian Coleman had been in great form early on in the Olympic season, which led to him emerging victorious at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in the 60m. Moreover, his performances in the outdoor track meets of the Olympic season at the Shanghai Diamond League and the Prefontaine Classic led to great anticipation among fans to witness him qualify for his maiden Olympic Games.

However, his performance in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials gutted fans. Even though he had a great start and was leading in the early moments of the race, he could not maintain the lead till the finishing tape as Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Fred Kerley caught up to take the top three positions of the race.

"I’m absolutely gutted for Coleman. He looked hurt not making the team," wrote a fan.

"Damn coleman 😔," another fan tweeted.

"Rewatching this race, it's wild how far out in front Christian Coleman was, yet he was still reeled in by three guys. Heartbreaking for Coleman, astonishing closing speed by Lyles, Bednarek and Kerley," tweeted another fan.

" Unbelievable. Christian Coleman OUT of the 100m at the 2024 Olympics, finishing fourth in the finals at the U.S. Trials today in Oregon," wrote a fan.

" I knew this was going to be tight between these 4, but I was pulling for Coleman to make the team. Kung Fu Kenny is always a dangerous sleeper, and I'm glad Fred Kerley is back in the fold," another fan chimed in.

"Coleman keeps getting walked down 😭😭😭 like in every meaningful race he gets walked down," wrote another fan.

Christian Coleman opens up on his goals for the Olympic Season

Christian Coleman opened up about his goals for the Olympic season after placing second in the 100m at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League.

“I can’t even think past June right now, just focused on being our absolute best when we need to be at the trials. If you’re not at your best there then the season’s all for nought, really. That’s what makes it so special to be on the American team -- the fact it’s so hard to make it,” he said. (as quoted by sportstar)

Coleman will be competing in the 200m at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in a quest for the Paris Olympic berth.