Track Fest 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The 2024 Track Fest is all set to take center stage on May 11, Saturday, at Occidental College’s Jack Kemp Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The track and field event has been categorized as a World Athletics Bronze level event.

The event will feature competitions across disciplines such as steeplechase, 800m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m for both male and female athletes. Many athletes will use the Track Fest 2024 as an opportunity to earn more World Athletics rankings points to secure a spot in their nation’s squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Schedule and order of events for the 2024 Track Fest

Here is the schedule and order of events for the competition -

Early Session

6:05 pm - Women's 800m (section 3)

6:10 pm - Men's 800m (section 3)

6:15 pm - Women's 800m (section 2)

6:20 pm - Men's 800m (section 2)

6:25 pm - Men's 1500m (section 3)

6:35 pm - Women's 1500m (section 2)

6:45 pm - Men's 1500m (section 2)

6:55 pm - Women's 5000m (section 2)

7:15 pm - Men's 5000m (section 2)

7:35 pm - Men's Steeplechase (section 2)

Main Program

7:45 pm - Men's Steeplechase

8:00 pm - Women's Steeplechase

8:15 pm - Foundation Women's 800m

8:20 pm - Foundation Men's 800m

8:25 pm - Women's 1500m

8:35 pm - Men's 1500m

8:45 pm - Women's 5000m

9:05 pm - Men's 5000m

9:20 pm - Maurten Women's 10,000m

9:55 pm - Maurten Men's 10,000m

Where and how to watch the 2024 Track Fest?

The Live streaming of the 2024 Track Fest will be available on the TRACKLND through a pay-per-view (PPV) system. The viewers can watch the high-quality streaming with just a one-time purchase and won't need to pay a subscription or monthly fees for the same.

Top Athletes to watch out for at the event

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan, who won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 5000m and 10,000m, will be in action in the women’s 5000m. Some of the other top accomplishments of Hassan include winning the 2023 London and Chicago Marathon and being a three-time Diamond League champion.

Meanwhile, Nikki Hiltz and Emily Mackay, the silver and bronze medalists in the 1500m of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will also be participating at the event in the 800m race. The Rio Olympics and 2017 World Championships medalist Evan Jager will feature in the steeplechase.

How to buy tickets for the Track Fest 2024?

One can buy tickets for the World Athletics bronze-level competition through eventbrite.com. The cost of the ticket ranges between $12 and $35.