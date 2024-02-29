World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 prize money breakdown: How much will the top 6 finishers earn in Glasgow?

The 19th edition of the World Indoor Athletics Championships is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 1st to March 3rd.

The tournament was organized for the first time in 1985 in Paris. Since then, it has been held every two years and is one of the sought-after tournaments for athletics. The tournament will feature more than 650 athletes from 133 teams. It has 26 events, 13 each for men and women.

The winner of an event at the World Indoor Athletics Championships will receive $40,000 while the runner-up will be awarded $20,000. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth position holders of an event will take home $10,000, $8000, $6000 and $4000 respectively.

The amounts are the same for individual and relay events. The payout for relay events will be managed by the member federations. Besides, a $50,000 bonus will be awarded if a player or team breaks the world record. However, the amount will not be awarded if the record is tied.

The World Indoor Athletics Championships is going to be the first marquee event in the build-up to the Paris Olympics this year. Prominent stars from across the globe will compete at the tournament.

Noah Lyles spotted hitting warm-up ahead of the World Indoor Athletics Championships

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles was recently spotted hitting the warm-up ahead of the much-anticipated tournament. Lyles proved his mettle at the USATF Championships earlier this month, which was the national qualification stage for the global event in Glasgow.

The official Instagram handle of USATF recently shared a training and jogging session of the American. He was seen working on his speed and timing.

Lyles has already shown his dominance outdoors. Last year, the 26-year-old won three gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m disciplines. He became one of the few athletes to win three gold medals in a single tournament. However, the 26-year-old is yet to display the same level of performance at indoor events.

Lyles took a shot at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in the USA in 2018. The American competed in the 60m discipline and clocked a personal best of 6.57 seconds. But Lyles couldn't advance past the semi-final stage. After this, he shifted his focus to outdoor events.