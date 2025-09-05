"Track and field are different from tennis" - Usain Bolt expresses views on Venus Williams making a return to tennis at 45

Usain Bolt shared his views on Venus Williams' comeback at the age of 45, finding it inspiring but also noting that tennis and track and field are not the same. Bolt retired from his competitive career after competing at the 2017 World Championships, where he lost his 100m top spot to his biggest rival, Justin Gatlin.

Usain Bolt is a name in track and field that still resonates loud and clear. His world records in the 100m and 200m have been attempted by many over the years, but they still stand strong. Bolt amassed eight Olympic and eleven World Championship gold medals across his career and continues to be associated with the sporting world.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 39-year-old shared his view on tennis legend Venus Williams, who made her return to the court at 45 as she vied for a major title at the 2025 US Open. According to Bolt, it was very inspiring that she still had the energy to compete, but he also noted that tennis and track and field differ in various ways.

"It’s inspiring. If you’re feeling up to it, why not do it? But track and field are different from tennis."

Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam champion and sister of Serena Williams, played Karolina Muchova but lost in the first round. Partnering with Leylah Fernandez, she reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles.

Usain Bolt shared that he was forced to compete for another season after the 2016 Rio Olympics

Bolt at the IAAF London 2017 World Athletics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt was a force to be reckoned with at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning the 100m and 200m titles for the third consecutive Games edition. He also helped the men's 4x100m relay team top the podium in the finals. In the following season, the Jamaican was already feeling the blues when he took the track at the 2017 World Championships, losing the 100m event for the first time in four years when Christian Coleman defeated him in the semi-finals.

Sharing his story with The Times, Usain Bolt revealed that he was forced by sponsors and fans to return in 2017 even when he didn't feel any motivation.

"I wanted to retire the year before I did. My main goal was to win three Olympics. Once I had done that, I wanted to hang my boots up. I told myself I needed to retire after the Olympics. But my sponsors and fans pressured me. They were like, “You should come back.” It was a rough season. I didn’t have the motivation I usually did."

Bolt was the winner of four Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Track and Field Athlete of the Year, and others.

