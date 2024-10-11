"Trans violence is violence"- Riley Gaines sends a message to the family of girl who suffered concussion and vision impairment after assault

Riley Gaines has recently voiced her support for a teenage girl, who a transgender student reportedly assaulted. According to the Maine Wire, the high school girl in Maine was attacked to the extent that she got a concussion, vision impairment, and a neck brace after the incident.

Gaines expressed her support for the parents of the victim, who have decided to take legal recourse against this incident. The social activist reposted a tweet about the incident on her X account [formerly Twitter], as she wrote,

"Good. The family should sue all who allowed this into oblivion. Trans violence is violence."

According to the post by The Maine Wire, the parents of the teenage girl want the attacker to be held accountable, and they are ready to go to any extent to get justice for their daughter.

Riley Gaines has been consistently raising her voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She had recently called out the San Jose State University for continuing with Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly a transgender, and ignoring the plight of Brooke Slusser, her teammate who raised her voice against this discrimination and was subjected to death threats.

Riley Gaines on a teenage girl losing to a transgender student in a track meet

Riley Gaines expresses her concern for the safety of teenage girls [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

This is not the first time that Riley Gaines has voiced her concern over teenage girls being harassed and bullied by transgender students. Gaines recounted a similar incident a few weeks ago as she wrote on her X account [formerly Twitter],

"Middle school girl confronts school board about boys in the girls bathroom. It's tragic that we live in a society where 12 yr old girls have to be the adults in the room. 'Those younger kids who probably aren't brave enough to be here, I'm afraid for them'."

Apart from the above, Gaines also expressed her concern for a 14-year-old teenage athlete Ahnaleigh Wilson, who reportedly lost to a transgender athlete in a track meet, and was reduced to tears. Gaines reposted Wilson's confession on her X account as she wrote,

"A few weeks ago I met and listened to Ahnaleigh Wilson, a 14-yr-old girl who lost a track meet in Washington state to a boy. I cried as she cried. She was failed by the adults who were supposed to protect her."

Riley Gaines gained the spotlight for her fight against the inclusion of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she had lost to her at the NCAA Swimming Championships held in 2022. She gained success when the World Aquatics announced in June 2022 that transgender athletes would be barred from participating in the women's elite events. Thomas appealed against it but eventually lost.

