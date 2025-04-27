Triathlon champ Alex Yee makes feelings known after marathon debut at London Marathon as he discusses difference in both races

The British professional distance runner and triathlete, Alex Yee, has recently shared his thoughts on his debut in the TCS London Marathon. The four-time Olympic medalist disclosed his marathon experience as compared to triathlon races through an interview with BBC Sport.

The Lewisham, London native Alex Yee participated in his first marathon in London, competing against more than 56,000 participants. He impressively registered 14th position, clocking the distance in 02:11:08.

Along with his Olympic feats, the prominent distance runner has one gold medal, one silver medal, and one bronze medal from the World Championships. During his interview with BBC Sport, Yee shared his thoughts on his debut marathon experience as compared to his triathlon experience.

"I mean, my legs have never been this sore ever, so I think physically they're, they're very similar, but my legs have never felt this smashed in my life, so that was a new experience definitely."

In the World Sprint Championships, Yee won three medals, two in the elite race category and one in the mixed relay category. He also participated in the Esports World Triathlon Championship in 2022 and won the gold medal. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he represented England and won gold medals in triathlon and mixed relay events.

In 2021, Alex Yee won the Super League Triathlon Championship Series and rose to prominence by winning the 2016 ITU Junior Duathlon Championships in Aviles 2016.

Alex Yee shares his thoughts on training and enjoying the marathon buildup

Alex Yee at the Paris 2024 - Triathlon - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Alex Yee won the gold medal in the men's triathlon event and won the gold medal in mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. During his interview with FloTrack before the event, Yee shared his thoughts on his training and enjoying the buildup for the marathon.

"I have yeah. I've loved it. I think it's been really refreshing, really different. It's been a challenge at times, of course, but I've really been able to embrace that and and embrace the unknown. And I've wanted to make people feel part of that because, you know, I line up like 60,000 other people with that unknown and that excitement trepidation of the event and yeah hopefully we can all do it together. " He shared [0:37 onwards]

Yee was also the recipient of the SportsAid ‘One to Watch’ award, which was presented to him by legendary Somali-British former long-distance runner, Mo Farah.

