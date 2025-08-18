"Trinity Rodman is not in pain" - Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez shares health update on soccer player after injury return

Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez recently shared an update on Trinity Rodman's health and the progress of her comeback. The soccer star has been recovering from a back injury that sidelined her for several months.

Rodman made a notable return to the field on August 3, scoring the game-winning goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time to help the Washington Spirit secure a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. The late substitute’s well-taken goal marked her first of the season and came in her first game since April 12.

In a recent exclusive interview with Olympics' official website, Gonzalez shared insights into Rodman’s recovery, saying:

“She’s doing good; we are just building that progression, being smart and having good communication with her. She’s feeling good, she’s not in pain , we don’t want to rush in terms of getting her a lot of minutes, so she needs time, and we need to respect that.”

Before the August match, Rodman, who scored three goals at last year’s Olympics to help the USWNT win gold, last played a competitive game for the Spirit on April 12.

Trinity Rodman on how she wants to be remembered after soccer

At just 23, Trinity Rodman has emerged as one of the NWSL and USWNT’s biggest stars. She made a significant impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping the United States secure its fifth Olympic gold medal.

In a 2024 interview with Call Her Daddy, Rodman reflected on the legacy she hopes to leave behind:

“Live, die, breathe soccer is not going to help me in the long run, and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing... I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals; I don’t need to be the person everyone says, ‘she’s the best athlete.’ I want to be like, ‘she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of the sport." (1:00:22 onwards)

Trinity Rodman last played for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) on April 5, in a 2-0 win against Brazil, before being sidelined with a chronic back injury that kept her out of both club and national team for several months. Rodman is expected to return to the USWNT camp in October, having last featured for the team during the SheBelieves Cup in April.

