  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Trinity Rodman is not in pain" - Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez shares health update on soccer player after injury return

"Trinity Rodman is not in pain" - Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez shares health update on soccer player after injury return

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 18, 2025 19:34 GMT
Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville - Source: Getty
Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville - Source: Getty

Washington Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez recently shared an update on Trinity Rodman's health and the progress of her comeback. The soccer star has been recovering from a back injury that sidelined her for several months.

Ad

Rodman made a notable return to the field on August 3, scoring the game-winning goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time to help the Washington Spirit secure a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. The late substitute’s well-taken goal marked her first of the season and came in her first game since April 12.

In a recent exclusive interview with Olympics' official website, Gonzalez shared insights into Rodman’s recovery, saying:

“She’s doing good; we are just building that progression, being smart and having good communication with her. She’s feeling good, she’s not in pain , we don’t want to rush in terms of getting her a lot of minutes, so she needs time, and we need to respect that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the August match, Rodman, who scored three goals at last year’s Olympics to help the USWNT win gold, last played a competitive game for the Spirit on April 12.

Trinity Rodman on how she wants to be remembered after soccer

Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville - Source: Getty
Washington Spirit v Racing Louisville - Source: Getty

At just 23, Trinity Rodman has emerged as one of the NWSL and USWNT’s biggest stars. She made a significant impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping the United States secure its fifth Olympic gold medal.

Ad

In a 2024 interview with Call Her Daddy, Rodman reflected on the legacy she hopes to leave behind:

“Live, die, breathe soccer is not going to help me in the long run, and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing... I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals; I don’t need to be the person everyone says, ‘she’s the best athlete.’ I want to be like, ‘she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of the sport." (1:00:22 onwards)
Ad
youtube-cover

Trinity Rodman last played for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) on April 5, in a 2-0 win against Brazil, before being sidelined with a chronic back injury that kept her out of both club and national team for several months. Rodman is expected to return to the USWNT camp in October, having last featured for the team during the SheBelieves Cup in April.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications