"True man of the people"- Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin react as Letsile Tebogo rescues stranded motorists during severe floods in Botswana 

Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin expressed their thoughts on Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo's efforts to rescue stranded motorists affected by severe floods in Botswana. Tebogo was seen using his truck to help the people who were stuck as their cars were submerged in the flooded streets of Botswana.

Amid the ongoing struggles, Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo stepped up to help his community. The video of him rescuing the stranded motorists went viral on the Internet. He was hailed as a 'hero' and praised for his efforts by fans on social media.

Moreover, his fellow athletes like Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin reacted to Tebogo's effort and took to social media to praise the Paris Olympics gold medalist. Noah Lyles took to X and praised Tebogo.

" A true man of the people 👏🏾" Lyles tweeted.

Former Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin urged his followers to check out the video and lauded Tebogo.

" @tebogo_ letsile_ is the true definition of a people's champion. Checkout this story," he wrote.

Justin Gatlin reacts to Letsile Tebogo's efforts | Instagram@justingatlin

Letsile Tebogo on defeating Noah Lyles to become Botswana's first Olympic gold medalist

Letsile Tebogo celebrates on the podium after defeating Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the 200m at the Paris Olympics | Source: Getty Images

Letsile Tebogo asserted his dominance in the finals of the men's 200m to defeat Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek to win Botswana's first Olympic gold medal. The 21-year-old expressed his elation at being able to put forward his best performance in the French capital.

Moreover, he expressed his gratitude for receiving a massive welcome when he returned back to Botswana after concluding his 2024 season. He shed light on how his life had changed drastically after winning the Olympic gold medal and became a ray of hope for the younger generation of Botswana who dreamed of representing the country on the global stage.

"The support was really amazing to see. 30,000 plus people on the stadium, along the roads, coming back home and I believe my life has changed and I have changed a lot of lives in my home country. I 've been looking forward to not just my country and also for the African continent, because I've shown them against all orders that everything is possible," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to continue to inspire the upcoming generations with his incredible performances on the track in the future.

