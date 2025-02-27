"Trying to pretty much be on Noah Lyles" - Gout Gout makes feelings known on training with 100m Olympic champion

Sprinting sensation Gout Gout expressed his thoughts on training with Noah Lyles at the Adidas training center in Florida. The 17-year-old is widely regarded as the next big thing in track and field and recently ran nearly a second faster than Lyles' personal best in 400m.

Gout met and trained with Lyles and his coach, Lance Brauman, in Clermont, Florida, in January as part of a week-long mentoring session organized by Adidas, which sponsors both sprinters.

The Australian sprinter shared his experience in a recent interview with Adidas and claimed Lyles had taught him a lot.

"Being part of a connected group, it really helps you push yourself to the next level. Everyone here has a great vibe. Everyone's really welcoming. Noah has taught me a lot during this camp, and I've definitely learnt a lot. Not to take in the media too much, and just really be myself," he said.

Gout further added that he was trying to be as close to Lyles as possible during the practice races.

"In my mind, I'm taking that as a learning experience but also trying to pretty much be on Noah and just chase him down."

The 17-year-old has shown confidence beyond his age and claimed earlier that he was ready to do everything needed to dethrone Lyles as the Olympic champion.

“Whatever I've got to do to show Noah I am coming for that spot [I will do]," he said (via Olympics.com).

Gout kicked off his 2025 season at the Sally Pearson Shield meeting in Brisbane with a 10.44s 100m run before clocking a blistering 46.20s in the 400m in the following week. It's worth noting that Lyles clocked 47.04s in his last 400m race back in 2016.

Gout Gout looking to "chase down" Noah Lyles at the 2025 World Championships

Gout Gout during the Australian All Schools Athletics Championship - Source: Getty

Gout Gout is planning to compete at his first senior World Championships in September later this year. The youngster isn't just looking to compete but chase down reigning world champion Noah Lyles if he makes it to the final.

“Obviously, it's a learning experience [the world championships], but deep down, I'm trying to get a medal, for sure, or even make that final and be running up Noah or trying to chase Noah down," Gout Gout said. (via Olympics.com)

Lyles isn't backing down from the challenge and urged the sprinter on.

"If I hear somebody [who] is like, 'Well, maybe one day ...' No! It's not one day; it's going to be today, and if it's not today it's the next day. And I'll be here every step of the way."

"Like, come on, don't be scared to tell me your dreams. Shout it from the top of the mountains. Come after me," Noah Lyles said.

Lyles is the reigning world champion in the 100m and the 200m dashes and would be a pre-tournament favorite to defend his titles.

