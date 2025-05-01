Twanisha Terry reveals how inspiring a little fan made her day ahead of the Shanghai Diamond League

American track athlete Twanisha Terry expressed her emotions after an inspirational conversation with a young girl. This comes just a few days after her disappointing Xiamen Diamond League meet performance.

Competing in the 200m event, Terry finished eighth in the race after clocking 23.50 seconds as countrymate Anavia Battle won the race in 22.41 seconds. Following this meet, Terry will again compete over the 200m distance at the Shanghai leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.

Ahead of this competition, Terry shared a photo from her training session on the track on her Instagram story on Thursday, mentioning that a girl approached her and appreciated her coolness. In the post, the 26-year-old can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with a colorful hat. She wrote in her story:

"A little girl came up to me and said "you're so cool" so that's the motto for today"

Screenshot of Terry's Instagram feat her conversation with a little fan (Image via: Terry's Instagram)

Twanisha Terry also competed in the 100m individual event in Gainesville at the Tom Jones Memorial, where she finished 4th in a run time of 11.07 seconds.

Twanisha Terry reflects on the beginning of her athletics journey

Twanisha Terry (Image via: Getty)

Twanisha Terry recently shared her thoughts on the initial beginning of her track and field career and the journey she has carved across all these years. Terry has won gold laurels in major events such as the Olympics as part of the US 4x100m quartet.

In an interview with Olympics.com published on Apr. 18, Terry said that her parents never diverted her towards the sport. She also mentioned that her hard work seems fruitful when she realizes that she has been able to become a major role model for young athletes.

"I put myself in track and field," Terry said. "My mum, my dad, they didn't put me. I just decided one day to go and do it. And this is what came about. This started as something fun but look at how far we have come. Being known in different places and only just being known for the good things, being a role model to the younger kids and just seeing all the hard work and sacrifices pay off."

During the conversation, Terry further remarked that being able to qualify individually in the 100m besides the relay events at the 2024 Olympics is one of the major highlights of her track career.

