WATCH: Training partners Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson celebrate ecstatically on Paris Olympics qualification

Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson qualified for the Paris Olympics after posting the highest time in the 100m finals at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials. After posting the top three times, the training partners celebrated exuberantly.

At the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Richardson won the first round of the 100m heats in 10.88s and the semifinals in 10.86s. In the 100m finals, she was joined by her US training partners, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry on the podium. The three of them train at Star Athletics under Dennis Mitchell at the Florida-based training club, as per their official Instagram accounts.

Sha'Carri Richardson finished in pole position with a time of 10.71, the fastest in 2024. Melissa Jefferson trailed in second with 10.80s and Twanisha Terry followed in third with 10.89s.

In an X post, they were seen jumping with joy and engaging in a group hug after punching their first Olympic tickets to the French capital.

Sha'Carri Richardson teamed up with her long-time training partner Twanisha Terry and won the 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships.

Melissa Jefferson, the standout NCAA athlete from Coastal Carolina University, was initially scheduled to run in the 2023 Worlds 4x100m relay team. She and Tamara Clark were later replaced by Richardson and Gabby Thomas in the finals. Despite that, Jefferson draped the US flag around her and embraced Terry and Richardson after the monumental win.

Jefferson was the 100m champion at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships, and her time of 10.69s also marked her personal best.

Terry clocked a 100m personal best time of 10.82s at the 2022 Murphy Classic.

"I feel honored" - Sha'Carri Richardson on qualifying for the 2024 Summer Games

The reigning 100m world champion saw her Tokyo Olympic dreams extinguished in the wake of a failed drug test. She was ruled out of the event and suspended for a month.

The zeal to come back better has been building inside her since then. Her wins at the 2023 Worlds stood as a testament to her immense hard work.

After punching her ticket to Paris, she couldn't hold back her tears and expressed gratitude for her willpower and days of training.

"I feel honored, I feel every chapter I've been through in my life prepared me for this moment," said Richardson. (via CBS News)

Sha'Carri Richardson, Jefferson, and Terry will turn head-on competitors at the 2024 Paris Olympics in what will be a competitive 100m field.