TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 : Katie Ledecky previews her target events in San Antonio

Katie Ledecky is all set to participate in the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024, scheduled between March 10, 2024, and March 13, 2024. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist confirmed her participation through a tweet.

Ledecky will be headlining the event along with some of the other prominent swimmers in the USA such as Caeleb Dressel and Kate Douglass. The tournament will provide a superb platform to the swimmers as they gear up for the greatest sporting event in the summer- the Paris Olympics.

The Stanford University graduate will be participating in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle. Ledecky will pose a tough challenge in the 800m freestyle with an unbeaten record in the domestic circuit in the 800m discipline since last decade. Moreover, she is also the No.1 ranked swimmer in the country in 2024.

However, Katie Ledecky will face some tough resistance in the 400m freestyle event with the likes of Simone Manuel and Claire Weinstein posing a tough challenge to the 27-year-old. Ledecky will be making a return to the 200m freestyle event in San Antonio after she dropped the event from her schedule in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

The tournament will be one to watch out for Ledecky as the Paris Olympic trials are just around the corner (scheduled from June 15-23 at the Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium).

"400, 200, 800 in San Antonio this week!"

Katie Ledecky's autobiography is all set to be released in the coming months

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is widely regarded as one of the greatest swimmers the country has ever seen. However, her career is not just about her records but the amazing journey she had to navigate from a student of Maryland to a seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

This amazing journey is all set to be released in her autobiography, "Just Add Water" on June 11, 2024. In a press release from Simon & Schuster (the official publisher of the book), Ledecky stated:

"I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had. I first started keeping a journal when I was 14 years old, to document my training in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics."

She further added:

"Paging through them last year, I realised these journals included elements of my wider story in swimming. I also wanted to be able to show that I wouldn’t be where I am without the love, support, and encouragement of people who have influenced me."

Katie Ledecky will be eyeing a place in the fourth Olympics of her career and will also be looking to further add to her already decorated medal tally.