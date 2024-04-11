TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 San Antonio Results Today: Robert Finke and Paige Madden top the men's and women's 1500m heats | Day 1

After some impressive action in Knoxville and Westmont, the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series returned to San Antonio, featuring powerful performances on Day 1.

The San Antonio meeting is slated from April 10 to 13, 2024, at the Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas and Day 1 of the meet featured the 1500m freestyle heats for men as well as women.

Paige Madden clinches the top position in the women's 1500m freestyle event a the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio

Paige Madden reacts after competing in the Women's 1500m Freestyle on Day 1 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 10, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist, Paige Madden, led the lineup in the women's 1500m freestyle at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio, registering 16:19.77. She left behind the Tokyo Olympian Ertan Densz and Downey Paige, who clocked and 16:33.20 and 16:35.01, respectively.

The results for women's 1500m heats are given below:

Madden Paige (NYAC) - 16:19.77 Ertan Densz (SUN) - 16:33.20 Downey Paige (GM) - 16:35.01 Hurst Kate (SCAR) - 16:40.12 Riggs Caroline (UN-NW) - 16:42.12 Gleason Danielle (PSC) - 16:55.78 Hodgins Grace (SYS) - 16:58.33 Szimcsak Mira (COUG) - 17:10.70 Csulak Lia (SUN) - 17:15.35 Hansen Macey (CSC - MV) - 17:15.16 Renner Clara (SAC) - 17:16.60 Reyna Alexa (SUN) - 17:17.19 Klein Neala (BSS) - 17:18.50 Turano Kathleen (SCAR) - 19:19.83 Lange Sophie (UN-US) - 17:22.41 Tanriverdi Duru (TAMU) - 17:28.26 Love Rachel (TAMU) - 17:37.22 Henderson Isabelle (TFA) - 17:41.24 Guglielmello Emma (TAMU) - 17:46.54

Bobby Finke leads the men's lineup to secure first place in the 1500m freestyle

Robert Finke prepares to compete in the Men's 1500m Freestyle on Day 1 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 10, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Bobby Finke secured the lead in the 1500m freestyle evenat the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio, clocking 15:05.96.

Finke left behind Auboeck Felix, and Mulgrew William, who recorded 15:13.62 and 15:19.25, respectively.

The results for men's 1500m heats are given below:

Finke Robert (SPA FL) - 15:05.96 Auboeck Felix (AUT) - 15:13.62 Mulgrew William (SAC) - 15:19.25 Sibirtsev Ilia (UOFL) - 15:21.38 Mijatovic Luka (UN - PC) - 15:36.15 Morrissey Henry (UN - PC) - 15:37.92 Gravely Dylan (SUN) - 15:40.07 Jacobs Colin (SYS) - 15:41.35 King Ryan (SUN) - 15:45.64 Vetkoetter Lukas (TFA) - 15:46.13 Hammer Aiden (KING) - 15:48.06 McCarthy Michael (JW) - 15:48.65 Puskovitch Ivan (WVU) - 15:51.44 Hancock Joe (UN - CO) - 15:53.18 Pelaez Leo (IU) - 16:00.77 Carlton Mason (IU) - 16:03.79 Mullen William (WVU) - 16:15.91 Schwartz Alex (LAC) - 16:23.92 Strickland Cash (LAC) - 16:38.26 Witte Evan (LAC) - 16:42.71 Aegerter John (LAC) - 16:45.23

More details of the meeting are available here.