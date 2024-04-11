TYR Pro Swim Series 2024-San Antonio: Swimmers to watch out for ft. Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel

The TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 is all set to culminate with its final stop taking place between April 10 and April 13, 2024, in San Antonio. This will be a significant event for the top swimmers from across the world as they prepare themselves for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 and aim to secure a spot in their respective national teams.

Hence, the swimmers will be excited to create an impression in various disciplines at the Pro Swim Series’ final stop which will be held at the Northside Swim Center in Texas.

Swimmers to watch out for at the last stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024

Here are a few prominent swimmers to look out for at the Pro Swim Series 2024 in San Antonio.

Torri Huske

At the second TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 in Westmont, Torri Huske had a phenomenal outing, winning three golds in the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 200m individual medley.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist will look to have another impressive Pro Swim Series campaign as she has been listed to compete in six events at the series’ last stop.

Kate Douglass

Kate Douglass will be making a comeback to the swim series having competed in the first stop in Knoxville where she clinched two gold and one bronze medal. Some of her recent achievements include winning two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships 2024.

Léon Marchand

The five-time World Championships (LC) gold medalist Léon Marchand will look to continue his fine form at the last stop of the Pro Swim Series 2024.

Representing Arizona State University at the collegiate level, the French swimmer won three gold medals and created two new NCAA and US Open records in the 500m freestyle and 200m breaststroke at the recently held NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024.

Regan Smith

Having pulled out of the first series in Knoxville due to mononucleosis, Regan Smith made a sensational comeback in Westmont, bagging three gold medals and one silver. She will be eyeing to conclude her series on a high as she has been registered in five events in San Antonio.

Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh

Out of a total of 18 events, sisters Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh contributed significantly to the Virginia Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive title win at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024, winning a combined 10 golds. This puts them among the top swimmers to watch out for in the Texas meet.

Claire Curzan

Claire Curzan emerged as the best swimmer at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 where she achieved a treble in the backstroke events, claiming titles in the 50m, 100m, and 200m.

She concluded her journey bagging the highest cash prize among all swimmers. Her exploits in Doha make her one of the top swimmers to look out for in San Antonio.

Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel had a memorable campaign in the last Pro Swim Series in Westmont where he earned two gold in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and one silver in 100m freestyle. The seven-time Olympic champion has entered himself in the same events and will aim for a notable performance in San Antonio.

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky, widely regarded as one of the greatest swimmers of all time, will be featuring in all the freestyle events from 200m to 1500m and the 200m individual medley at the final stop of Pro Swim Series 2024.

Although Ledecky hasn’t revealed her plans for the Olympic year, she is expected to fight for a place in the USA squad for the Paris Olympics. Therefore, this stop will be crucial as she targets her fourth Olympic Games.