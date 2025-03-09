"Tyreek gonna fake an injury"- Fans react as Noah Lyles gives crucial update about highly anticipated face-off with the Dolphins WR

Noah Lyles recently provided a crucial update about the highly anticipated race between him and Tyreek Hill. The Olympic gold medalist expressed that although there was a lot of buzz about the race in the media, the distance of the race was not specified. He has now revealed they would be competing in a 60m race.

Ad

The two athletes have been challenging each other to a race ever since the conclusion of the Paris Olympics after Hill claimed he could beat Lyles easily in a head-to-head battle. After speculations about the race, the two athletes confirmed that they would be competing against each other in 2025 before the National Athletics Championships. The exact date for the race is yet to be announced.

Noah Lyles discussed their highly anticipated clash and gave exclusive details in an interview with Tiara Williams (@realtalkwithtee). He revealed that their race will be conducted like a professional race.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I noticed that we did a lot of articles, but they never told the distance. And it will be a 60 meters...So it will be a track race. There will be blocks. There will be reaction times. And there will be F.A.T. times. Oh, we ready. This ain't no 40 yard hand off the pad thing. No, this is legit. Wow. Track and field. Track and field style," he said.

Ad

Fans were elated by the revelation and took to X to express their thoughts on the clash between the two athletes.

"Noah, tyreek gonna fake an injury," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Excited to see this sports crossover, especially great for track and field," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tyreek about to get washed," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Will it be soon? Indoors or outdoors. Exciting because it will show the world the difference between speed & Track Speed," wrote a fan.

"There was never any chance of Tyreek winning at any distance but for a fun exhibition a 40 would’ve made more sense," another fan chimed in.

"I wish they could’ve met somewhere in the middle tho… this is like an exhibition," another fan tweeted.

Ad

Noah Lyles makes a strong statement before his clash against Tyreek Hill

Noah Lyles after the 200m finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

In an interview with People, Noah Lyles sent a strong message to his competitors and challengers. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that he has always been open to challenges and has proven himself on the global stage multiple times against some of the fastest athletes in the world.

Ad

He expressed his confidence about defeating Tyreek Hill in their upcoming clash on the track and proving his dominance as an athlete once again.

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done," he said.

According to reports, Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill will compete against each other in the summer of 2025. However, an official confirmation about the race location and date is still awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback