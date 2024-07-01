U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team 2024: Full list of qualified Women's gymnasts for Paris Olympics ft. Simone Biles, Suni Lee

The USA Gymnastics has announced the five-member U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team that will represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The squad will be headlined by Simone Biles and Suni Lee for the quadrennial Games.

The Paris Olympics will be Biles’ third appearance at the prestigious Summer Games, having previously competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Since her participation in the Olympics, the 27-year-old has amassed four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, including the women’s all-around crown in the Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile, Suni Lee will be heading to her second edition of the Olympics after being crowned as the women’s all-around champion in the Tokyo games. Lee’s journey to securing a place in the Paris Olympics squad was filled with hurdles and challenges. She battled an incurable kidney condition that kept her out of the sport for months, dealt with eczema, and faced significant mental health issues.

Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey will also be competing in their second Olympic Games. Chiles was a crucial member of the United States silver-medal team at the Paris Olympics along with Biles and Lee. Carey participated in the Tokyo Olympics as an individual specialist, making the finals in the floor exercise and vault.

Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong were named the traveling replacements for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team for the Summer Olympics. The athletes were chosen depending on their performance at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

Complete list of athletes who will represent the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team at 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles

Suni Lee

Jordan Chiles

Jade Carey

Hezly Rivera

Traveling Replacement Gymnasts

Joscelyn Roberson

Leanne Wong

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jade Carey poses with her gold medal during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which changed format, six gymnasts were a part of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team, including four in the team event and two as specialist gymnasts. The two specialist gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner didn’t compete in team events but took part in the individual competitions.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team concluded their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics by winning six medals, which included two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals each. Besides Suni Lee’s all-around gold, Carey too cliched the gold by collecting 14.366 in the finals of the floor exercise.

The women’s team and MyKayla Skinner in the vault were the silver medalists, while Lee bagged another medal in the form of bronze in the uneven bars. After pulling out of multiple events following experiencing Twisties, Biles went on to win the bronze in balance beam, the only individual event finals she competed in during Tokyo.

