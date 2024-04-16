U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024-Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 74kg pre-seed bracket

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024-Wrestling are scheduled on April 19 and 20, 2024, taking place at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. With just a few days remaining for the anticipated tournament, the men’s freestyle (74kg) seedings have been released by the U.S. Wrestling National Coaching Staff.

In the 74kg category, Jordan Burroughs, the six-time World Championships and London Olympics medalist, will enter the Challenge Tournament on Day 1 of the trials as the number one seed.

Burroughs will look to earn his place in his third Olympics in Paris 2024 after a disappointing outing in the 2020 trials where he lost to Kyle Dake in the best-of-three final.

Meanwhile, the three-time USA National champion, Jason Nolf, and 2023 U23 and 2021 U20 World champion Keegan O’Toole, have been given the second and third seedings in the 74kg weight class for the Challenge Tournament. Burroughs, Nolf, and O’Toole have also received a bye in their first round at the event.

It is worth noting that the wrestlers (74kg) on Day 1 will have to compete and emerge as the overall winner of the Challenge tournament to face the Olympic quota holder in a Best-of-Three final on Day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024.

What are the 74kg bracket Pre-seedings for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024?

First Round Draws

Jordan Burroughs (1) Bye

Alex Facundo (9) vs Alex Marinelli (8)

Mitchell Mesenbrink (5) vs Jarrett Jacques (12)

Ladarion Lockett (13) vs Quincy Monday (4)

Keegan O’Toole (Bye)

Tyler Berger (11) vs Meyer Shapiro (6)

Vincenzo Joseph (7) vs Levi Haines (10)

Jason Nolf (Bye)

Who will the winner from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 (74kg) face in the Best-of-Three Championship Series?

The winner from the challenge tournament on Day 1 in the men’s 74kg will be up against Kyle Dake on Day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024, to finalize the US representative for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Dyke advanced automatically to the Best-of-Three Championship Series after winning a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships 2023 in the 74 kg class.

At the World Championships 2023, Dake won all his bouts before losing to Zaurbek Sidakov from Russia, who competed as an individual neutral athlete in the tournament, by a 7-10 scoreline. This denied Kyle Dake a chance to claim five consecutive world titles in a row, having won in 2018 and 2019 in the 79kg and 2021 and 2022 editions in 74kg.

Dake represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, bagging a bronze medal for the nation in the 74kg. He will be aiming to secure a berth for Paris 2024 by winning the best-of-three final in a bid to qualify for his second Olympic Games.

