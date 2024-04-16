U.S. Olympic Team Trials men's freestyle 57 kg pre seed bracket

With 101 days left before the commencement of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American wrestlers will lock horns with each other at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wrestling.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling are scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Wrestling trials will feature intense face-offs between the athletes in the men's 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg Challenge Tournament.

The 2024 NCAA Championship medalist and the 2023 Pan American Games medalist will square off at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wrestling

Zane Richards and Daton Fix will compete against each other to secure a spot in the Olympics.

The 2024 NCA Wrestling Championships silver medalist, Daton Fix, will contest for a spot at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wrestling. Fix has secured four silver medals at the NCAA Championships, including in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024 in the 133lb category. He will step on the mat in Pennsylvania to contend in the 57kg.

Fix will be accompanied by Zan Richards, the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist in the 57 kg. He defeated Colombia's Oscar Tigreros to clinch the gold metal in Santiago, Chile. Along with the remarkable triumph, he also secured the champiosnhips title at the 2023 U.S. National Champiosnhips held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Richards has set his gaze fixed on securing an Olympic spot after getting eliminated in the second match at the 2024 Olympic Wrestling Pan American Qualification Tournament, held in Acapulco, Mexico.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics' 57kg bronze medalist, Thomas Gilman, will jostle in the 57kg category at the Trials in an attempt to secure a spot for the upcoming Olympics to repeat his glorious victory.

The 2023 U.S. National Champion and the 2024 Pan American Wrestling Championships gold medalist Spencer Lee, will compete in the 2024 Olympic Trials after withdrawing from the 2020 Olympic Trials due to knee injuries. The earlier-mentioned wrestlers will be joined by the 2024 Pan American Wrestling Championships gold medalist, NCAA Champion, and Big Ten Champion, Nick Suriano.

Full list of Men's 57 kg category freestyle pre-seeds at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling

Men's 57 kg Challenge Tournament at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials:

Zane Richards Thomas Gilman Daton Fix Spencer Lee Nico Megaludis Nick Suriano Liam Cronin Daniel DeShazer Luke Lilledahl Jax Forrest Marcus Blaze

