U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results: Noah Lyles qualifies for Paris Olympics in the 100m, Quincy Wilson shatters U18 400m World Record again

Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials witnessed remarkable performances from the USA athletes as they put on their best shows to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Noah Lyles, Athing Mu, and Kendall Ellis were among the best performers in their respective disciplines on Day 3.

In the men’s 100m, the six-time world champion Lyles booked his spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and will now be heading to his second Summer Games.

Lyles equalled his personal best time of 9.83s to top the finals, finishing ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87s) and Fred Kerley (9.88s) at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Besides Lyles, Bednarek, and Kerley also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu secured her spot in the 800m finals after emerging as the overall semifinals topper with a 1:58.84. Meanwhile, Kendall Ellis, who won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the relay event, has also made the squad for the Paris Olympics by topping the women's 400m finals.

In the men’s 400m, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson once again surpassed his own U18 world record set during the heats of 44.66s by achieving a time of 44.59s in the semis. The overall best timing in the semis was achieved by Quincy Hall with a 44.42s at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

We will now look at the complete results for day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Complete Results for Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Athing Mu in action at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Finals

Women’s Hammer Throw

Annette Echikunwoke - 74.68m (SB) DeAnna Price - 74.52m Erin Reese - 71.21m

Men’s Pole Vault

Sam Kendricks - 5.92 (MR) Chris Nilsen - 5.87 Jacob Wooten - 5.87

Masters Women’s 800m

Sue McDonald - 2:22.81 Michelle Rohl - 2:24.90 Judy Stobbe - 2:37.90

Masters Men’s 800m

Chris McDonald - 2:14.25 Christian Cushing-Murray - 2:15.13 Gerry O'Hara - 2:15.59

Men’s Javelin Throw

Curtis Thompson - 83.04m Capers Williamson - 79.57m Donavon Banks - 79.19m

Women’s 400m

Kendall Ellis - 49.46s (PB) Aaliyah Butler - 49.71s (PB) Alexis Holmes - 49.78s (PB)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Kenneth Rooks - 8:21.92 Matthew Wilkinson - 8:23.00 James Corrigan - 8:26.78

Men’s 100m Final

Noah Lyles - 9.83s (=PB) Kenny Bednarek - 9.87s (PB) Fred Kerley - 9.88s (SB)

Semifinals (Athletes who qualified for finals)

Women’s 800m

Athing Mu - 1:58.84 Kate Grace - 1:58.97 Michaela Rose - 1:59.00 Juliette Whittaker - 1:59.58 Allie Wilson - 2:00.29 Kristie Schoffield - 2:00.64 Nia Akins - 2:00.87 Raevyn Rogers - 2:01.08 Sage Hurta-Klecker - 2:01.11

Men’s 400m

Quincy Hall - 44.42 Bryce Deadmon - 44.44 Vernon Norwood - 44.50 Quincy Wilson - 44.59 Chris Bailey - 44.82 Matthew Boling - 44.91 Justin Robinson - 44.95 Michael Norman - 45.30 Khaleb McRae - 45.59

Results for Women’s Heptathlon events

100m Hurdles

Michelle Atherley - 12.73 Allie Jones - 13.02 Chari Hawkins - 13.11

High Jump

Anna Hall - 1.82m Chari Hawkins - 1.79m Cheyenne Nesbitt - 1.79m

Shot Put

Jenelle Rogers - 15.76 Chari Hawkins - 14.67 Anna Hall - 14.35

200m

Michelle Atherley - 23.30s Allie Jones - 23.34s Taliyah Brooks - 23.74s

Overall Standings with 3 more rounds to go

Anna Hall - 3884 points Chari Hawkins - 3874 points Taliyah Brooks - 3861 points