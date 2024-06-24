U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results: Noah Lyles qualifies for Paris Olympics in the 100m, Quincy Wilson shatters U18 400m World Record again

Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials witnessed remarkable performances from the USA athletes as they put on their best shows to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Noah Lyles, Athing Mu, and Kendall Ellis were among the best performers in their respective disciplines on Day 3.
In the men’s 100m, the six-time world champion Lyles booked his spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and will now be heading to his second Summer Games.
Lyles equalled his personal best time of 9.83s to top the finals, finishing ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87s) and Fred Kerley (9.88s) at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Besides Lyles, Bednarek, and Kerley also qualified for the Paris Olympics.
The reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu secured her spot in the 800m finals after emerging as the overall semifinals topper with a 1:58.84. Meanwhile, Kendall Ellis, who won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the relay event, has also made the squad for the Paris Olympics by topping the women's 400m finals.
In the men’s 400m, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson once again surpassed his own U18 world record set during the heats of 44.66s by achieving a time of 44.59s in the semis. The overall best timing in the semis was achieved by Quincy Hall with a 44.42s at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
We will now look at the complete results for day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
Complete Results for Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials
Finals
Women’s Hammer Throw
- Annette Echikunwoke - 74.68m (SB)
- DeAnna Price - 74.52m
- Erin Reese - 71.21m
Men’s Pole Vault
- Sam Kendricks - 5.92 (MR)
- Chris Nilsen - 5.87
- Jacob Wooten - 5.87
Masters Women’s 800m
- Sue McDonald - 2:22.81
- Michelle Rohl - 2:24.90
- Judy Stobbe - 2:37.90
Masters Men’s 800m
- Chris McDonald - 2:14.25
- Christian Cushing-Murray - 2:15.13
- Gerry O'Hara - 2:15.59
Men’s Javelin Throw
- Curtis Thompson - 83.04m
- Capers Williamson - 79.57m
- Donavon Banks - 79.19m
Women’s 400m
- Kendall Ellis - 49.46s (PB)
- Aaliyah Butler - 49.71s (PB)
- Alexis Holmes - 49.78s (PB)
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
- Kenneth Rooks - 8:21.92
- Matthew Wilkinson - 8:23.00
- James Corrigan - 8:26.78
Men’s 100m Final
- Noah Lyles - 9.83s (=PB)
- Kenny Bednarek - 9.87s (PB)
- Fred Kerley - 9.88s (SB)
Semifinals (Athletes who qualified for finals)
Women’s 800m
- Athing Mu - 1:58.84
- Kate Grace - 1:58.97
- Michaela Rose - 1:59.00
- Juliette Whittaker - 1:59.58
- Allie Wilson - 2:00.29
- Kristie Schoffield - 2:00.64
- Nia Akins - 2:00.87
- Raevyn Rogers - 2:01.08
- Sage Hurta-Klecker - 2:01.11
Men’s 400m
- Quincy Hall - 44.42
- Bryce Deadmon - 44.44
- Vernon Norwood - 44.50
- Quincy Wilson - 44.59
- Chris Bailey - 44.82
- Matthew Boling - 44.91
- Justin Robinson - 44.95
- Michael Norman - 45.30
- Khaleb McRae - 45.59
Results for Women’s Heptathlon events
100m Hurdles
- Michelle Atherley - 12.73
- Allie Jones - 13.02
- Chari Hawkins - 13.11
High Jump
- Anna Hall - 1.82m
- Chari Hawkins - 1.79m
- Cheyenne Nesbitt - 1.79m
Shot Put
- Jenelle Rogers - 15.76
- Chari Hawkins - 14.67
- Anna Hall - 14.35
200m
- Michelle Atherley - 23.30s
- Allie Jones - 23.34s
- Taliyah Brooks - 23.74s
Overall Standings with 3 more rounds to go
- Anna Hall - 3884 points
- Chari Hawkins - 3874 points
- Taliyah Brooks - 3861 points