Day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 will feature world champions Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles competing. While Lyles will start his Olympic qualification pursuit with the 100m heats, Richardson will vie for a spot in the final of the event.

Richardson impressed on Day 1 of the Trials by clocking an impressive time of 10.88 seconds. She started with a rough stumble in the initial meters of the race but it hardly mattered to the world champion as she exploded through the final meters, dominating the lineup.

Richardson will be seen competing in the semifinal on Saturday at 9:00 pm ET. The final round of the event is also scheduled on Day 2 at 10:50 pm ET. The 2023 men's 100m world champion Lyles will begin his journey to achieve four Olympic gold medals on Saturday by contending in the 100m heats. Lyles will lock horns with elite athletes, including Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Christian Miller, to name a few.

Alexis Holmes, who clocked 51.05 seconds in the heats of the 400m event on Day 1, will face Lyyna Irby Jackson and Shamier Little, who registered 50.89 and 50.13 seconds respectively, on Day 2 of the Trials in the semifinal round.

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100m semifinal on Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule of Day 2 i.e. Saturday, June 22, 2024, of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials is given below.

Morning Session:

1:00 PM: Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon Heats

2:08 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon Groups A & B

4:17 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon Groups A & B

Evening Session:

7:45 PM: Men’s Long Jump Qualification

8:00 PM: Women’s High Jump Qualification

8:15 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon Groups A & B

9:00 PM: Women’s 100m Semifinals

9:20 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Final

9:22 PM: Men’s 100m Round 1

9:40 PM: Men’s Shot Put Final

9:54 PM: Men’s 1500m Semifinals

10:14 PM: Women’s 400m Semifinals

10:38 PM: Men’s 1500m Decathlon Final

10:50 PM: Women’s 100m Final

All the events are according to the Eastern Time.

Where to watch the Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Apart from attending the event at Hayward Field, fans can tune in to Peacock, NBC, and USA Network to watch the events unfold live.